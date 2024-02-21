2024 Mahindra XUV700 TVC Out – New Feature Additions Detailed

The Upgraded 2024 Mahindra XUV700 Enhances Its Competitive Edge Against Rivals like Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus

Mahindra XUV700 continues to dominate the above 4.5m SUV segment, solidifying its position as one of the best-selling vehicles in this category. Renowned for its abundance of features and appeal to premium vehicle enthusiasts, the XUV700 has recently unveiled its 2024 model with enhanced features, showcased in a promotional video on various social media platforms.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 – Exciting New Additions

Mahindra’s success with popular SUVs like Scorpio, Thar, and XUV700 has been instrumental, especially with the latter emerging as the flagship model following the discontinuation of Alturas G4. The recent update to the XUV700 brings sought-after features, similar to the strategy employed by Tata Harrier and Safari with their Dark Edition variants.

In an attempt to replicate this success, Mahindra introduces the Napoli Black shade for the XUV700, incorporating black elements such as the grille, roof rails, wheels, and dark grey-finished (faux) skid plates, creating a sleek and stealthy appearance.

Inside the vehicle, the Napoli Black variant showcases new dark chrome AC vents and a dark chrome center bezel, contributing to its sophisticated aesthetic. The promotional video for the 2024 Mahindra XUV700 provides a visual feast, highlighting not only the stylish Napoli Black but also the plethora of new and updated features introduced in this model.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 TVC Unveiled

The eagerly awaited additional features in the Mahindra XUV700 have finally arrived, addressing the previously felt gap in its offerings. Notable upgrades include ventilated seat functions for front occupants (available with AX7 and AX7 L trims) and captain seats for the second-row, aligning with features offered by competitors like Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

Beyond these essentials, the 2024 XUV700 boasts three memory functions for ORVM positions integrated with seat memory settings, 13 new features for the Adrenox suite, and more. The TVC not only emphasizes the exterior aesthetics of the Napoli Black variant but also showcases the strengths of the XUV700, including dual 10.2-inch screens, Adrenox telematics, Sony 3D surround sound system, 6-way power-adjustable front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and optional AWD capability.

The powertrain options remain consistent, with the 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine offering a single state of tune (197 bhp, 380 Nm, 6MT, 6AT), and the 2.2L 4-cylinder turbo diesel available in two states of tune (153 bhp, 360 Nm, 6MT) and (182 bhp, 450 Nm, 6MT, 6AT, AWD). Prices start from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-sh.