2024 Mahindra XUV700 Launched – Adds More Luxury, Flair And Tech

The new 2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched, brings captain chairs for second row, ventilated seats for front row and a dapper new Napoli Black shade

If we had to name one large SUV in India that is currently the most sought out and the most popular, it has to be Mahindra XUV700. The never-ending waiting period and leading sales figures are a testament to XUV700’s success. Now, 2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched, brings more sauce with an already good product.

2024 Mahindra XUV700 Launched

This is not a design update to current XUV700. However, the new 2024 XUV700 brings a lot of new elements. Some of these elements were missing in preceding models and Mahindra has keenly listened to media and customers and added missing pieces to the puzzle. 2024 Mahindra XUV700 prices start from Rs. 13.99 lakh for MX trim and top-spec AX7L trim starts from 23.99 lakh (both prices ex-sh).

Bookings for 2024 XUV700 have commenced from 15th January, today. Demo vehicles of 2024 XUV700 will arrive at dealerships from 25th January. Mahindra has promised faster deliveries of XUV700 as there is an increase in production capacity. The added features show Mahindra’s commitment and pursuit of perfecting their offerings.

New captain seats for 2nd row!

XUV700 was first launched in August 2021 and has been a hot cake in Indian market. The car sold 1.4 lakh units since launch, fastest Mahindra to achieve this milestone. The AX7 and AX7 L trims of 2024 Mahindra XUV700 now get ventilated front seats, which was a sore miss with its predecessor.

Along with that, Mahindra has also added ORVM position in seat memory with top-spec AX7 L trim. According to seat memory, ORVM setting can now be saved too, which is a nice touch. Speaking of nice touches, 2024 Mahindra XUV700 finally brings rear captain seats, which was on offer with its stark rivals, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

Mahindra has also added 13 new features to its Adrenox suite, taking the total number of features to 83. Some of the prominent new Adrenox features are FOTA capabilities (Firmware Over The Air), Ask Mahindra concierge service from e-call option on infotainment screen (on weekdays between 8 AM to 8 PM), Ecosense leaderboard, M Lens, toll diary and others.

Napoli Black – Mahindra’s answer to Dark Edition

With 2024 XUV700, Mahindra has introduced Napoli Black colour option that looks dapper on the car. This is not just a paint shade for sheet metal, but Napoli Black is an answer to Tata’s famous Dark Edition offered with both Harrier and Safari. Black grill, black roof rails and alloy wheels finished in black are part of the exterior package.

On the inside, Napoli Black shade brings dark chrome air vents along with dark chrome centre bezel. The upholstery is still the same lighter shade that perfectly contrasts with dark elements.