2024 Maruti Dzire Spied For First Time – Launch Soon After New Swift

New gen Maruti Dzire will be based on the 2024 Swift – Both will be launched in India in coming months

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Indian automotive market, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a major refresh with the new generation Swift and Dzire. Both these models have consistently held their positions among the best-selling cars in India, with the Swift as a popular hatchback and the Dzire as an equally sought-after sedan.

New Gen Dzire Spied for 1st time

Spy shots of the new generation Maruti Swift being tested on Indian roads have surfaced regularly. Now, Dzire spy shots have surfaced for the first time, giving enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming model. Automotive enthusiast Jain Deepak managed to capture the first spy shots of the new Maruti Dzire, adding to the excitement already generated by the new generation Swift’s testing phase.

The Swift has already made its global debut, providing insights into its styling, which is expected to be mirrored in the upcoming Dzire. Both cars share the same platform and will be equipped with identical engine options. The exterior styling of the new Dzire draws inspiration from the fourth generation Swift, featuring a distinctive large grille. Notably, the Suzuki logo now sits proudly outside the grille, showcasing a design departure. The clamshell bonnet adds a touch of muscularity, giving the Dzire a more robust appearance than its predecessor.

Design Evolution: Swift’s Influence on the Dzire

The lower bumper of the Dzire exhibits aggressive cuts and creases, contributing to its overall sporty appeal. The 5-spoke alloy wheels, unique to the Dzire, set it apart from the Swift. While the front fascia closely resembles the Swift, the side profile reveals significant differences. The Dzire boasts new pillars, front and rear doors, and windows. A chrome lining along the window line adds a touch of sophistication, enhancing the overall aesthetics.

Moving to the rear, the new Dzire pays homage to its current version while incorporating several new elements. A tamer rear bumper complements the design changes, providing a refreshed look. Inside the cabin, the Dzire mirrors the features and attributes of the fourth-gen Swift.

The dashboard remains largely unchanged, with a notable transformation in the central part. New center AC vents, a larger 9-inch infotainment screen, and a toggle-style automatic climate control panel from larger Maruti models elevate the interior experience.

Powerful and Efficient Performer: Shared Powertrain with the Swift

Under the hood, the new Maruti Dzire will share its powertrain with the Swift. The 1.2L 3-cylinder Z-series naturally aspirated petrol engine, capable of producing 82 bhp of peak power and 108 Nm of peak torque, promises a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. Despite a decrease in performance metrics compared to the current K-Series 4-cylinder engine, the new engine boasts an impressive fuel efficiency of up to 24.5 km/l.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Swift in coming weeks, with the Dzire following suit later. The anticipation is building among car enthusiasts as they look forward to the enhanced features, refreshed design, and improved performance that the new generation Swift and Dzire are set to bring to the Indian automotive market.