New Swift Spied Next To Old Swift – Looks Bigger, More Sporty

Expected to be launched in coming months, new Swift has refreshed exteriors and interiors and new additions to the equipment list

For long, Maruti Swift has remained the bestselling hatch in the country. Its sporty design, peppy performance and reliability have ensured a steady flow of customers over the years. Maruti is now readying the 4th-gen version, which will further improve overall user experience. Test mules of the new-gen Swift have been spotted on road tests multiple times in recent months.

New Swift cruising capabilities revealed

With its curvy, aerodynamic profile, Swift has always been an agile machine. New Swift has improved capabilities, as the updated design has helped reduce air resistance by around 4.6%. New Swift also has better aerodynamics and reduced noise and vibrations. The hatch is also 90 kg heavier than its predecessor.

All these updates allow improved cruising capabilities, quite evident with the test mule spotted at high speeds on Dwarka Expressway. New Swift will continue to be a versatile machine, with capabilities for everyday commutes and intercity journeys. Latest spy shots are credited to MRD Vlogs

Users can also expect fuel cost savings, as the new Swift is likely to have a higher fuel efficiency with the new Z Series, 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine. It will be offered with a mild-hybrid setup, generating 83 PS of max power and 108 Nm of peak torque.

The existing K series dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine makes 89.73 PS and 113 Nm. Existing Swift offers 22.38 km/l with the manual transmission and 22.56 km/l with the AGS. Mileage with the CNG manual variant is 30.90 km/kg.

2024 Swift – New features

New Swift has a refreshed front fascia with a new grille, redesigned headlamps and DRLs, sleek bumper and polygonal fog lamps. International-spec models get ADAS, necessitating the radar module installation on the top section of the front grille. Due to this, the Suzuki logo has been shifted to the bonnet. As the test mule is fully camouflaged, it is not certain if the same configuration will be offered with the India-spec model.

Side profile has the standard rear door handles instead of the C-pillar mounted units. A new set of sporty alloy wheels can also be seen. At the rear, new Swift gets quirky C-shaped tail lamps. Inside, the new Swift has changes across the dashboard, AC vents, climate control and centre console. The hatch also gets a bigger 9-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. Overseas models have features like heated seats and AWD. But these may not be offered in India.

New Swift production plans

New Swift’s production is expected to start later this month. The hatch will be manufactured at Maruti’s Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, the same location where the existing model is produced. As demand will be high, Maruti is said to be targeting around 20,000 units per month. New Swift is likely to witness an increase in prices, owing to the expanded equipment list. The current Swift is on sale at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh.