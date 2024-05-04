2024 Maruti Swift Base Variant – LXI With Steel Wheels Spied Undisguised

Refreshed design, enhanced safety equipment and a fuel efficiency petrol engine will mark their way onto the new 2024 Maruti Swift hatchback

As the anticipation for the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback intensifies ahead of its scheduled launch on May 9, 2024, fresh spy shots have emerged, providing a clear glimpse of the base variant’s exterior, notably equipped with steel wheels. Latest spy shots are credited to The Amaze Guy.

Bookings for the new Swift have already commenced, with interested buyers required to deposit Rs 11,000, and the car is set to roll out from Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships in the coming days. The fourth-generation Swift aims to replicate the success of its predecessor, which consistently dominates sales charts in its segment.

Exterior Updates

The latest spy shots reveal the base variant of the 2024 Maruti Swift, showcasing a design evolution that retains the model’s iconic appeal while introducing subtle enhancements. Despite being the base variant, the Swift maintains its characteristic charm.

Constructed on Maruti’s esteemed Heartect platform, the 2024 Swift exhibits a robust body structure. Notably, the spy shots capture the vehicle sporting steel wheels, a distinctive feature of the base trim. Other highlights include LED DRLs in the front and rear, projector headlamps, black door handles on the side, etc. The compact hatchback retains its compact dimensions but promises a more spacious cabin, thanks to slight increases in length and height.

Interior and Safety

While the exterior spy shots primarily focus on the Swift’s design, the interior is expected to inherit several updates from its higher trims. Features such as a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and keyless entry with push-button start are anticipated across the variant lineup.

Safety remains a top priority, with the base variant expected to offer essential features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. Yes, 6 airbags from base variant, as new Swift will get 6 airbags as standard across all variants.

Powertrain and Mileage

Under the hood, the 2024 Maruti Swift base will be powered by a 1.2-liter, Z-Series, 3-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 80 hp power and 112 Nm torque. Paired with either a 5-speed manual or auto transmission, the Swift promises improved fuel efficiency of 25.72 kmpl; making it more fuel efficient than before, further reinforcing its appeal in the competitive hatchback segment.

With its competitive pricing estimated to start around Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 Maruti Swift will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago and in the Rs 6-10 lakh segment.