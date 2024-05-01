2024 Maruti Swift Bookings Open At Rs 11k Ahead of Launch – First Official Teaser

New Maruti Swift will be powered by a new 1.2 liter Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine with both manual transmission and AMT gearbox options

The anticipation surrounding the launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is set to climax this month, as the beloved hatchback prepares to unveil its latest iteration in India. Already a standout performer in the Indian automotive market, the Swift’s new model has been making waves internationally following its release in Europe and other regions.

2024 Maruti Swift Bookings Open

While official pricing details are yet to be disclosed, industry estimates place the new Swift in the range of Rs. 6.50 – 9.5 lakhs, building upon the success of its predecessor, priced between Rs. 5.99 – 9.03 lakhs (ex-showroom). Dealerships across the country have begun bookings, signaling the eager reception awaiting the 2024 model. Maruti has also shared the first teaser of upcoming Swift.

2024 Maruti Swift Bookings are also open online, at a payment of Rs 11,000. Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift has been an iconic brand for Maruti Suzuki, one that has evolved with changing times to redefine customer expectations. Its 29 lakh strong customer base and numerous awards & accolades are a testament to how the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength. The Epic New Swift stays true to its much-loved sporty DNA, while balancing new-age expectations of environment friendliness with low emissions. As always, the next-generation Swift is all set to create new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment and further the concept of the ‘Joy of Mobility’ in its own right.”

2024 Maruti Swift: Expected Variants, Colours, and Features

The 2024 Maruti Swift will maintain its popular trim levels, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Offering a spectrum of exterior colours such as blue, red, white, silver, black, and orange, the new Swift promises to cater to diverse preferences.

In terms of dimensions, the latest iteration sees subtle adjustments, with an increase of approximately 15mm in length and 30mm in height, resulting in dimensions of 3,860mm in length, 1,735mm in width, and 1,495mm in height, while retaining the same wheelbase of 2,450mm. Built on the proven Heartect platform, continuity in performance and structural integrity is ensured.

The exterior enhancements of the new Swift include a refreshed grille, redesigned bumpers, sleek LED DRLs, updated tail lamps, and striking 16-inch alloy wheels. Notable additions such as a rear wiper and washer, shark fin antenna, roof spoiler, and conventional rear door handles further elevate its aesthetic appeal.

2024 Maruti Swift: Elevating Cabin Comforts and Safety Standards

In the cabin, Maruti Suzuki aims to provide a heightened level of comfort and safety. Drawing inspiration from the Maruti Fronx, the new Swift is speculated to introduce a cutting-edge 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, available in select variants. Additional cabin updates include refreshed color schemes and the continuation of features like head-up display unit, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

Safety takes precedence with the inclusion of six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, EBD, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Front and rear parking sensors, along with ISOFIX child seat mounts, further enhance passenger safety. While features like a 360-degree camera and ADAS remain exclusive to the international variant, the Indian model prioritizes essential safety elements.

Powering the 2024 Maruti Swift is a new 1.2-liter Z series, 3-cylinder petrol engine, delivering an estimated 83 horsepower and 112 Nm of torque. Offering versatility, the Indian variant will be available with both manual transmission and AMT gearbox options, ensuring a dynamic driving experience. With these enhancements, the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift aims to maintain its competitive edge against rivals such as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the likes.