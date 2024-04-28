Maruti Hybrid Tech For Small Cars In The Works, Higher Mileage – Swift, Baleno, Fronx?

Maruti Suzuki has announced that they are working on affordable hybrid technology which will power their small cars

Despite being India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has yet to introduce homegrown electric vehicles. However, recent announcements from Suzuki indicate a shift towards considering self-charging and plug-in hybrid options, which promise cost-effectiveness and suitability for more economical vehicles.

Maruti’s affordable hybrid tech for small cars

Presently, Maruti Suzuki offers hybrid powertrains in India through models like the Grand Vitara and Invicto, utilizing technology from Toyota under a strategic partnership. However, the pursuit of indigenous hybrid technology has become imperative, especially given India’s price-sensitive automotive market.

Maruti Suzuki’s Chairman, RC Bhargava, has highlighted concerns about the affordability of Toyota’s hybrid powertrains, which could inflate prices for consumers. In a recent interaction with the media, he has revealed Suzuki Japan’s commitment to developing cost-effective hybrid solutions tailored for smaller cars, promising class-leading fuel efficiency at a more accessible price point.

One significant barrier to achieving affordable hybrid vehicles in India lies in the country’s taxation policies. Currently, hybrid vehicles face a hefty 43% GST, significantly higher than the 5% for electric vehicles and 48% for petrol cars. However, there are hopes for change, with Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, proposing a reduction in GST to 5% for hybrids and 12% for flex-fuel vehicles.

The Prospect of PHEVs from Suzuki

RC Bhargava emphasizes that pricing will be pivotal in determining the success of hybrid vehicles in India, with the GST Council’s decision on taxation playing a crucial role in shaping the future of electrification in the automotive industry. Models like the Swift, Baleno, Fronx, and WagonR are prime candidates for Maruti’s hybrid lineup.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki, is also enthusiastic about plug-in hybrid vehicles for the Indian market. He views PHEVs as an intriguing prospect and believes the company must explore their potential. Maruti Suzuki aims to electrify 40% of its portfolio by FY 2030-2031, underscoring its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Maruti Small Car Hybrid Tech Mileage

The introduction of affordable hybrid technology by Maruti Suzuki has the potential to reshape the automotive market in India on multiple fronts, particularly in terms of sales figures and fuel efficiency standards. Firstly, the affordability factor plays a crucial role in attracting a wider customer base, especially in a market known for its price sensitivity. With hybrid technology becoming more accessible in smaller cars like the Swift, Baleno, and Fronx, Maruti Suzuki can tap into a previously untapped segment of environmentally conscious buyers who were deterred by the high upfront costs associated with hybrid vehicles.

Furthermore, the incorporation of hybrid technology is poised to significantly enhance the fuel efficiency of Maruti’s affordable cars. By leveraging hybrid systems, these vehicles can achieve remarkable mileage figures, surpassing conventional petrol counterparts. With rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, consumers are increasingly prioritizing fuel efficiency when making purchasing decisions. Maruti’s commitment to offering class-leading fuel efficiency through hybrid technology will undoubtedly attract a considerable number of buyers looking to save on fuel costs and reduce their carbon footprint.

Moreover, the implementation of favourable tax policies, as proposed by the government, will further bolster sales of hybrid vehicles by reducing the financial burden on consumers. A lower GST rate for hybrids will make them even more appealing, incentivizing potential buyers to opt for eco-friendly alternatives without breaking the bank.

