2024 Maruti Swift Mileage At 25.72 Kmpl (3.3 Kmpl More Than Old Swift) – 6 Airbags Standard

Leaked Details Unveil Enhanced Safety and Advanced Features in the Upcoming Maruti Swift

With the highly anticipated launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift drawing closer, leaked details continue to surface, offering us a glimpse into the impressive enhancements awaiting them. Among the revelations, perhaps the most significant is Maruti Suzuki’s monumental shift towards prioritizing safety, with the inclusion of six airbags as standard across all variants.

2024 Maruti Swift 6 Airbags Standard

This departure from the previous norm marks a significant stride in Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to ensuring passenger safety. Until now, the Swift had been offered with only two front airbags, and that too in the top trims. The decision to equip all variants with six airbags underscores the company’s dedication to elevating safety standards across its lineup.

In addition to the comprehensive safety upgrades, leaked information unveils a plethora of enticing features set to adorn the new Swift. These include a larger, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with an Arkamys sound system, providing an immersive audio experience for occupants. The convenience of wireless phone charging and rear AC vents further enhances the comfort of passengers, ensuring a pleasant journey even during long drives.

Furthermore, the inclusion of connected car technology adds a futuristic touch to the Swift, enabling seamless integration with smart devices for enhanced connectivity and convenience. LED fog lamps contribute to improved visibility in adverse weather conditions, enhancing overall safety on the road.

2024 Maruti Swift Mileage – New vs Old

Among the most eagerly awaited details are those pertaining to performance and fuel efficiency. The new Maruti Swift will be powered by an all-new 1.2-liter 3-cylinder mild hybrid petrol engine, delivering 81.6 PS at 5700 rpm and 112 Nm at 4300 rpm. Impressively, the leaked mileage claim stands at an impressive 25.72 kmpl, marking a significant improvement over its predecessor.

In comparison, the current Swift, propelled by a 1.2-liter petrol 4-cylinder engine, delivers 89.8 PS at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4400 rpm, with a claimed mileage of 22.56 kmpl. While the new Swift offers greater fuel efficiency, it does so with slightly reduced power and torque figures, signalling a balance between performance and economy.

The exterior enhancements of the new Maruti Swift are evident in its sleek body design, which not only adds to its visual appeal but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency. Inside the cabin, comfort and convenience take center stage.

As anticipation mounts for the official unveiling, these leaked details have only served to heighten excitement among enthusiasts, setting the stage for the new Maruti Swift to make a resounding impact in the automotive landscape.

