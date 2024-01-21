2024 Maruti Swift Showcased In A New Concept – Elegant, Classy, Mesmerizing

Along with a fresh new look, 4th-gen Maruti Swift also offers improved performance via a new Z series engine

All-new Suzuki Swift is already on sale in its home market Japan. Launch in India is expected later this year. Ahead of that, Suzuki has revealed a new Cool Yellow Rev concept version of new-gen Swift at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Maruti Swift Cool Yellow Rev concept

Last year in December, some images of the Cool Yellow Rev concept were shared online. And now, this new variant has been fully revealed by Suzuki at the Tokyo Auto Salon. The Cool Yellow Rev concept is essentially a sportier version of the stock 4th-gen Swift. While new Swift has already received wide appreciation for its refreshed profile, the Cool Yellow Rev concept makes the hatch even more appealing and droolworthy.

New Swift in Japan is being offered in 9 colour options, which include two new colours of Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic and Cool Yellow Metallic. The latter shade has been used for the Cool Yellow Rev concept. What makes the concept distinct are the sporty decals on the side. The concept also gets ‘SWIFT’ decals in big bold lettering. Some of the components such as the front grille and alloy wheels have been blacked-out for a sportier look and feel. The grey coloured roof creates an exciting contrast with the cool yellow exteriors.

Rest of the features are largely the same as the stock 4th-gen Swift. While the hatch retains its curvy profile, there are cosmetic touch-ups to the lighting elements across front and rear and the front bumper. Alloy wheels are new as well. With the design changes, the new Swift has reduced air resistance by around 4.6%.

Safety has been improved with an increased usage of high-tensile steel plates and reinforced components. This also improves ride comfort and handling. Noise and vibrations have been reduced with the use of damping adhesive to body joints and adding baffle materials.

4th-gen Maruti Swift performance

Powering 4th-gen Swift will be a new 1.2-litre Z Series, 3-cylinder petrol engine. There will be a standard version and a 12V mild-hybrid unit. The petrol engine makes 83 PS and 108 Nm. In Japan, transmission choices include 5-speed manual and CVT. Japan-spec Swift also has the option of all-wheel drive. The CVT and AWD are unlikely to be available in India. Maruti Swift caters to a price-sensitive segment, which is why there’s little scope for costly premium equipment.

Existing 3rd-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with a 1.2-litre advanced K series dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine. It generates 89.73 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT. When running on CNG, the engine delivers 77.49 PS and 98.5 Nm.

New Swift is likely to debut in India around the festive season. With new features, it is expected to witness an increase in prices. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh. In its new-gen avatar, Maruti Swift will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.