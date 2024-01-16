Maruti Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, Fronx, WagonR

Maruti Suzuki remained at the top of sales charts in December 2023 despite YoY and MoM sales de-growth for almost all models in its portfolio

The passenger car market in India saw its highest sales ever in CY2023. Sales numbers escalated to 41,00,258 units during the period January to December 2023 averaging at 3,41,688 units per month while it was the festive month of October 2023 that saw the best ever monthly sales at 3,91,066 units. It was cars of SUV and Crossover body types that saw the most demand.

Maruti Sales Break-up December 2023

Talking solely of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India, the company has seen sales scale over other automakers by a significant margin to 1,04,778 units in December 2023. However, sales fell by 6.5 percent YoY over 1,12,010 units sold in December 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth by 21.9 percent from 1,34,158 units sold in November 2023. The company’s market share also fell by 4.2 percent to 36.5 percent from 40.7 percent on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki had the DZire at the top of sales charts last month. Sales grew by 17 percent on a YoY basis to 14,012 units, up from 11,997 units sold in December 2022. It was however, a MoM de-growth of 12 percent from 15,965 units sold in November 2023. The new DZire planned for launch in 2024 will sport a new design borrowing some elements from the upcoming Swift.

At No. 2 was the Maruti Ertiga, sales of which grew by 6 percent YoY and 1 percent MoM to 12,975 units. There had been 12,273 units and 12,857 units sold in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively. It was followed by the Brezza that also showed off a YoY growth of 17 percent to 12,844 units in December 2023 from 11,200 units sold in December 2022 while MoM sales fell by 4 percent from 13,393 units sold in November 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback saw a YoY and MoM sales de-growth by 2 percent and 23 percent respectively to 11,843 units in December 2023 while it was also the same case for Baleno. Sales of the Baleno fell by 37 percent YoY to 10,669 units in December 2023 from 16,932 units sold in December 2022 when it was the best-selling model in the company portfolio. MoM sales also dipped 18 percent from 12,961 units sold in November 2023. Maruti Eeco van saw lower sales last month with 10,034 units sold in December 2023 down 5 percent over 10,581 units sold in December 2022 while MoM sales also saw a 2 percent de-growth from 10,226 units sold in November 2023.

Maruti Fronx, WagonR, Grand Vitara – December 2023

Maruti sales break-up in Dec 2023 saw the Fronx lower down the sales list. Fronx is a relatively new entrant into the company portfolio. It brought in sales of 9,692 units last month with sales falling marginally on a MoM basis by 2 percent over 9,867 units sold in November 2023.

WagonR posted a 16 percent and 48 percent dip in sales on a YoY and MoM basis respectively, down to 8,578 units. Grand Vitara however, YoY sales improved by 13 percent to 6,988 units in December 2023 from 6,171 units sold in December 2022 while MoM sales fell by 12 percent over 7,973 units sold in November 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki sales list also included the Alto (2,497 units), XL6 (2,226 units), Jimny (730 units), Invicto ( 502 units), Ciaz (489 units) and Ingis (392 units). There were also 247 units of the Celerio and 60 units of the S-Presso sold last month. Maruti Suzuki plans a series of new launches in 2024 among which are the Swift and DZire along with the Maruti Suzuki eVX that will mark the company’s entry into the electric segment.