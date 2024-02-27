2024 MG 3 Hybrid Hatchback Debuts – 192 Hp, 250 Nm, 22 Kmpl Mileage

2024 MG 3 makes its global debut equipped with premium interior features and MG Pilot Safety Technology

The third generation MG 3 has made its world debut at the ongoing 2024 Geneva Motor Show. This all new sub-compact hatchback has received both visual and technology updates in keeping with the several teasers and leaked images as have been view in the past.

Redefining Style in the 2024 MG 3

It may be recalled that the MG 3 premium hatchback has been manufactured by SAIC Motors since 2008. Its 2nd gen model was subsequently released and it received facelifts in 2013 and 2018. It is now the 3rd gen model that has made its official debut. Completely redesigned by MG’s Shanghai studio, the new MG 3 boasts of an aggressive and aerodynamic exterior stance.

It gets a pointed nose, revised headlamps and large bumper intakes. It also sports horizontally mounted tail lamps, sleek rear bumper and the largest boot in the hybrid B Segment category which stands at 293 liters. Features also include new alloy wheels and a colourful exterior palette.

These are 7 colour options of Pebble Black, Dover White, Cosmic Silver, Pastel Yellow, Diamond Red, Hampstead Grey and Como Blue. Dimensions are at 4,113mm length, 1,502 height and 1,797mm width with a 2,570mm long wheelbase and 1,285 kg kerb weight.

MG 3 Interior Layout

Longer and wider than its outgoing counterpart lending to added interior comforts, the new MG 3 follows a similar interior arrangement as seen on the MG4 EV and boasts of three specifications for European customers that include Standard, Comfort and Luxury. It gets a flat bottomed, multi-function steering wheel, 7 inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25 inch multimedia screen and an improved iSmart infotainment system.

Quilted seating with orange contrasting stitching the front seats are heated as is the steering wheel. Keyless entry, air conditioning, 6 speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and 4 USB ports are also a part of its interior equipment. It also gets satellite navigation with smartphone integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new MG 3 also gains some safety updates. In keeping with increased demand, it now boasts of the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This is delivered via MG Pilot technology and includes features such as lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, traffic jam assist, etc.

Self-Charging Hybrid Powertrain

The new MG 3 sports MG’s first full-hybrid powertrain called Hybrid Plus. It uses a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine along with an electric motor driving its front wheels which together offer 192 hp peak power while the electric motor alone offers 250 Nm torque.

The Hybrid Plus powertrain is capable of offering upto 22.72 km/l and has the ability to run on pure electric for a short period with upto 80.4 km/h in EV mode. It gets three driving modes of Eco, Standard and Sport with Sport offering acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 8 seconds.

Eco mode offers both optimum fuel efficiency and gentle throttle while Standard offers both fuel efficiency and performance. Sport mode is capable of added responsive calibration which is among the best in the hybrid B-segment hatchback segment. Once launched, the new MG 3 will take on the Toyota Yaris, Renault Clio and Honda Jazz in the international market. No pricing is announced as on date but is expected to commence from around £20,000 in the UK (Rs 20 lakhs).