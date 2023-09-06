2024 MG3 Hatchback Spied Testing In China – Baleno Rival

Third-gen MG3 will soon be available across multiple international markets such as Australia and the UK

SAIC Motor has been manufacturing the MG3 premium hatch since 2008. It is currently in its second generation. It had received facelifts in 2013 and 2018. SAIC is now working on the 3rd-gen model, which is expected to debut in 2024. Ahead of its launch, 3rd-gen MG3 has been spotted on road tests in its home market China. Across overseas markets, countries like Australia and the UK could be among the first to get the new MG3.

New MG3 features

2024 MG3 has been spotted wearing full camouflage across both exteriors and interiors. Among features that are decipherable include triangular-shaped headlamps, large hexagonal grille with curved edges and L-shaped fog lamp housing. It is evident that the front fascia has been refreshed for a sportier look and feel. New MG3 comes across as a lot sharper and nimble-footed.

Other aspects such as bonnet design appears to be the same as the current model. Side profile has new panels that are curvier in comparison to the 2nd-gen MG3. A similar treatment can be seen with the roof as well. Alloy wheels are also entirely new. These are R16 wheels with 195/55 rubber. However, they can vary based on the market. There are no changes to the door handles and rear-view mirrors. The hatch has blacked-out pillars.

At rear, changes include new horizontally placed headlamps, raked windshield and prominent bumper. The test mule can be seen with a roof mounted spoiler and a small wiper. Overall exterior profile is quite similar to the MG5 sedan. The MG5 is also sold as MG GT in select markets. Core silhouette of the MG3 test mule is the same as that of the patent images that were leaked online some time back.

SAIC seems to be planning some major interior upgrades for the new MG3 hatch. The dashboard is fully draped with a heavy, tarpaulin like fabric material to hide the secrets inside. One can only notice the seats with quilted pattern, black interior theme, and split instrument console and infotainment touchscreen.

New MG3 performance

All-new 2024 MG3 premium hatch will be getting a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain. The petrol motor generates 109 hp of max power and 142 Nm of peak torque. The electric motor churns out 95 hp and 200 Nm. Combined power output is yet to be disclosed. The new hatch will be getting both manual and automatic transmission.

It is not certain if SAIC has any plans to introduce the new MG3 here in India. The growth potential seems to be more in SUV segment, which is where MG Motor will like to keep its focus. However, as evident with phenomenal success of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, the market seems to have developed a good appetite for hybrids. Whether or not it will work in premium hatchback segment remains to be tested.