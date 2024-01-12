2024 MG Astor Launched In India – New Variants, Features, Killer Pricing!

The new 2024 MG Astor is not only undercutting its own pricing from before, but it undercuts every single one of its compact SUV rival

Launched in the highly competitive and cutthroat compact SUV space (marketed as mid-size SUV), MG Astor has to offer a tough fight to stay relevant. MG Motor India is doing just that by launching 2024 MG Astor at a starting price of Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-sh). There are new features, new variants and a whole lot more value than before.

2024 MG Astor Launched In India

MG has heard media and customer feedback and properly worked on Astor to launch the update. There are no visual updates on Astor and design-wise, everything is carried over like it used to be. However, MG has strengthened their product to better fight its rivals with a more comprehensive list of features.

These added features act as the missing piece of a very potent puzzle that makes Astor far more appealing and complete than its immediate rivals. Speaking of, Astor rivals upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.

The new trim levels with 2024 MG Astor are – Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. Prices for base Sprint trim with 1.5L NA petrol engine start from Rs. 9.98 lakh, which directly undercuts all of its rivals including the Citroen C3 Aircross. Not just the rivals, 2024 Astor even undercuts itself which used to start from Rs. 10.82 lakh (ex-sh).

Feature additions with 2024 Astor include wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM and the likes. Even the new base trim, Sprint, is well-equipped with LED headlights, DRLs, exterior chrome elements, dual-tone interior theme, soft-touch plastics on the inside, leather-wrapped steering, 10.1-inch infotainment screen, auto AC and many more.

Feature upgrades

Ventilated seats and auto-dimming IRVM are only offered with Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro trims, while wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, and i-Smart 2.0 connected tech are offered from Select trim onwards. Credits where credits are due, MG Astor has always offered the most sophisticated and premium interiors in its segment from day one.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2024 MG Astor continue to get the same 1.5L NA petrol and 1.3L turbo petrol engine options. The former is capable of 110 PS of peak power and 144 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. The latter is capable of 140 PS of peak power and 220 Nm of peak torque, mated to a sole 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Colour options include Dual Tone White and Black, Havana Grey, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White and Starry Black. Interior trim colour options include Dual Tone Iconic Ivory, Tuxedo Black and Dual Tone Sangria Red.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations with products that showcase the latest in automobile technology. Keeping to this promise and as a brand celebrating its centenary this year, the Astor 2024 line-up offers a combination of features, design, and great value propositions which delight car buyers.”