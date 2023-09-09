Honda Elevate Top Variant Vs Rivals – Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Astor, G Vitara

Honda Elevate offers ADAS suite at the lowest possible price point in compact SUV space and MG Astor follows next

When Honda launched the Elevate SUV in India starting from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-sh), there were a few mixed opinions about the base price. However, top-spec ZX trim costs just Rs. 16 lakh (ex-sh, without DT treatment). This price point is interesting as it is now the most affordable ADAS-equipped compact SUV in India. Let’s take a look at how it fares when compared to rival top-spec variants.

Honda Elevate top variant Vs Rivals top variant

In a previous post, we have detailed what Elevate’s base model offered and how rival base variants fared. In this post, we will take the absolute most expensive variant with these SUVs that money can buy (irrespective of powertrain). So, we have taken diesel variants with Koreans and strong hybrid variants of Hyryder and Grand Vitara.

That boils down to Honda Elevate ZX CVT DT, Hyundai Creta SX(O) DT Knight Diesel AT, Seltos X-Line Diesel AT, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Alpha+ Intelligent Hybrid, Toyota Hyryder V Hybrid, Skoda Kushaq Matte Edition 1.5 DSG, VW Taigun GT Plus 1.5 DSG and MG Astor Savvy 1.3 Turbo AT.

With their most expensive variants, Elevate only offers an NA petrol, while the Koreans offer a diesel and Europeans offer a 1.5L turbo petrol and DCT. That said, Creta and Seltos come with 1.5L turbo petrol and DCT as well. Astor has a 3-cylinder 1.3L turbo petrol, whereas Grand Vitara and Hyryder pack a strong hybrid. If you don’t want a strong hybrid and its diminishing returns, Grand Vitara and Hyryder non-hybrid variants get an AWD option too, which is pretty dope, for this segment.

Which is the most feature-loaded?

Compact SUV buyers might be more interested in ADAS tech as it is currently the talk of the automotive town. Astor introduced it to this segment and Seltos got it second. But Honda’s Sensing ADAS suite is available at Rs. 16 lakh only, while the most affordable ADAS-equipped variant with Astor costs Rs. 17 lakh and it is Rs. 19.8 lakh with Seltos (all prices ex-sh).

Similar pattern was observed with City facelift too, where it offered ADAS suite at the lowest cost in the segment. However, Elevate does lack certain niceties like a panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, a rear disc brake, a 360-degree camera, a HUD and a few more.

It is to be noted that Elevate offers ventilated and massaging seats as accessories. If niceties matter, Seltos could be a good pick. Seltos packs a wild and youthful design, swanky 18” alloy wheels. Creta is on the verge of a facelift. When launched, it will be on par with Seltos in terms of features and appeal. If ADAS matters, then Astor could be a good pick too and it sports the most premium feel on the inside.

Which offers the most value?

Astor, Creta and Seltos are the only ones in this comparo to feature electrically adjustable front seats. Whereas, the rest get manual adjustments. Astor misses out on ventilated seats, though. Seltos is the only one with dual-zone climate control. Other than that, if crash safety is a priority, Volkswagen Taigun makes a good purchase.

And Taigun’s top-spec GT Plus variant currently costs less than Kushaq Matte Edition. Honda promises good crash safety and it has to be validated in future tests. Grand Vitara and Hyryder pack a decent bundle of kit with HUD and 360-degree camera.

In terms of pricing, Seltos’ top-spec X Line diesel AT is the most expensive and costs Rs. 20 lakh, while Honda Elevate ZX CVT DT is the most affordable at Rs. 16.2 lakh (prices ex-sh). After Elevate, Astor Savvy 1.3 Turbo AT boasts a lot of value for the money as well.