2024 MG Gloster Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch – New Front And Rear

MG Gloster facelift will have larger dimensions, a more dominating road presence and refreshed interiors

After updating Hector and Hector Plus in 2023, MG Motor is now working on the facelift version of its flagship Gloster SUV. In its facelift avatar, MG Gloster will continue to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq. The large SUV segment could also see the return of Ford Endeavour, although there is no official confirmation.

MG Gloster facelift – What’s new?

One of the key changes for MG Gloster facelift will be its significantly larger dimensions. Gloster is essentially a rebadged version of Maxus D90 or LDV D90 sold in international markets. This is especially true for the design and styling of the SUV. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast D Nandan.

For markets like Australia and New Zealand, MG Motor’s parent company SIAC had showcased a new version of LDV D90. It is likely that Gloster facelift will borrow design cues from the new LDV D90. Dimensionally, MG Gloster facelift will be 5,214 mm long, 2,016 mm wide and 1,876 mm tall. In comparison, the existing Gloster model is 4,985 mm long, 1,926 mm wide and 1,867 mm tall.

Even Fortuner will feel small, which is 4,795 mm in length. Ford Endeavour is 4,903 mm long, whereas Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq measure 4,769 mm and 4,699 mm, respectively. For folks who want their SUV to have a stately road presence, the new MG Gloster facelift could emerge as a preferred option.

However, wheelbase of 2,950 mm will be the same as earlier. It indicates that the larger size of Gloster facelift comes from the added bodywork at front and rear. Users can expect more spacious interiors and a larger boot with Gloster facelift. The updated SUV will have refreshed front fascia, with a number of features borrowed from the new LDV D90. The entire lighting setup, grille and front and rear bumpers will be refreshed.

MG Gloster facelift – Interior updates

Changes on the inside will include a redesigned dashboard, new touchscreen infotainment system and updated centre console. On the new D90, the gear selector has been shifted behind the steering wheel. The centre console has rotary dials for the drive modes and 4×4 mode selector. It is likely that the instrument console and steering wheel will be the same as earlier. New customizable options for the interior theme could be offered with Gloster facelift.

MG Gloster facelift – Same engines

Engine options for MG Gloster facelift will be the same as the current model. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel generates 161 PS of max power and 373.5 Nm of peak torque. It is offered in 2WD format. The 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel churns out 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm. It is offered in 4WD format. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed torque converter gearbox. Users can choose from drive modes of Eco, Auto and Sport and terrain modes of Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock.