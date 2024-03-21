2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Launch Price THB 1.3m (Rs. 32 Lakh)

2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is a rival to the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X SUV

The iconic car manufacturer, Mitsubishi, might have pulled the plug on car manufacturing in India. But Indian enthusiasts still hold Mitsubishi in high regard. Especially the Pajero Sport, which was the last car on sale in India from Mitsubishi stables. 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport has now been launched in Thailand. Let’s take a look.

2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Launched

Recently, Mitsubishi has made quite a stir in Indian automotive market by solidifying its presence as India’s largest independent car dealer through a JV with TVS Mobility. Sadly, there are no developments yet, where Mitsubishi is re-establishing manufacturing presence or launching a vehicle via CBU route.

If the company hadn’t pulled the plug on its Indian manufacturing operations, Pajero Sport would have been the brand’s rockstar in the Asian subcontinent. If it hadn’t slipped through the cracks, we could have even gotten this new 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport as well. Speaking of, it has been launched in Thailand.

Prices start from THB 1,389,000 and go till THB 1,689,000. In today’s currency exchange rates, it turns out to be a bracket between Rs. 32 lakh and Rs. 39 lakh. This is a mild facelift for Pajero Sport and the overall silhouette remains identical to the preceding model.

Even though primary change is under the bonnet, there are cosmetic changes to both exteriors and interiors of the new 2024 Pajero Sport. For starters, the SUV’s grill is all new along with bi-LED projector headlights with auto-beam leveling. New LED DRLs, fog lights, rear combination LED tail lights are notable changes.

New 18-inch wheels look swanky and lend a butch appeal. In profile, 2024 Pajero Sport looks taller than before. That’s because it is taller with ground clearance increased from 217 mm to 222 mm. New exterior highlights include rain-sensing wipers and power-operated hands-free tailgate function.

Heart of this update is the Heart

On the inside, there is a new steering wheel with 2024 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, shared with 3rd generation Triton pickup truck. The MY24 Pajero Sport also features a large infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch instrument screen, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats and more.

Other notable features include auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry, push-button start, electronic parking brake, steering-mounted paddle shifters, 7 airbags, and ADAS suite among others. There is a 12.1-inch roof-mounted drop-down screen for rear seat entertainment and comes with a pair of wireless headphones. Fancy!

At the heart of this update is a new heart under the bonnet. This 4N16 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine outputs 184 PS of peak power and 430 Nm of peak torque. Replacing the old 8-speed automatic gearbox is a new 6-speed automatic unit from Triton pickup truck. Drivetrain options include RWD and optional AWD.