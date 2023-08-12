Mitsubishi X-Force SUV Launch Price IDR 382.5m (Rs 20 L) – Creta Rival

Based on XFC concept, Mitsubishi X-Force looks radical and futuristic in its design and boasts high-riding 222mm ground clearance

We all know Mitsubishi for its rugged SUVs. India saw the launch of Outlander, Montero, Pajero and Pajero Sport. That said, a combination of unfavourable factors resulted in a drain in Mitsubishi’s popularity in India. Now that other darlings of the past like Fiat could make a comeback in India, should Mitsubishi consider it too?

If it does, the new X-Force compact SUV could be the best bet. This is a 4.3m long SUV that would potentially rival the likes of Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Taigun, Kushaq, Astor and upcoming vehicles like Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Mitsubishi X-Force Debuts

If this design looks familiar, it is because Mitsubishi X-Force is the production version of XFC concept that debuted last year. This is a handsome machine with a lot of aggression and road presence. It has a proper upright SUV stance and proportions that lends an appealing perspective. It has ‘Dynamic Shield’ design language.

The large grill at front with a three-diamond logo looks classic Mitsubishi. T-shaped LED DRL signatures look interesting and there are sleek LED headlights with horizontal positioning. Chunky faux skid plates and body cladding lend a tough appearance. There are fog lamps in the lower bumper as well.

18” alloys look interesting and the overall side profile looks starkly similar to Kia Seltos. Even the windscreen angle, and A-pillar shape remind me of Seltos too. Rear pays tribute to the XFC concept and adapts its stylish LED tail light signature too. On the inside, reminiscence to Kia Seltos (pre-facelift model) is even more evident.

Especially with the housing that holds both the infotainment screen and instrument screen. Instrument screen is in a recess further inside this housing, and looks like an evolved version of Creta’s instrument screen. We’re talking about a large 8” main display, flanked by two semi-circular readouts on either end.

Features and Engine Specs

Main infotainment screen is a 12.3” horizontal unit and features a few touch-sensitive shortcut buttons below. There is dual-zone climate control and has physical buttons and toggles. There are rear AC vents, an 8-speaker sound system with tweeters and woofers from Yamaha, fabric-clad dashboard and more.

The SUV stance for Mitsubishi X-Force compact SUV is thanks to 222 mm ground clearance, a 21-degree approach and 35-degree departure angles. It measures 4390mm long, 1810mm wide, 1660mm tall and has a 2650mm wheelbase. There is a sole 1.5L 4-cylinder petrol engine with 103 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT.

Starting price in Indonesia is IDR 382.5 million which roughly translates to Rs. 20.70 lakh. We might not want this product at this price. But with local manufacturing and competitive pricing, Mitsubishi X-Force could be the right step for re-launching the brand in India.