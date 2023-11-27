2024 Porsche Panamera Launched In India Starting Rs. 1.68 Cr – Upto 670bhp

As opposed to the classic twist key of the good ol days, 2024 Porsche Panamera is offering an engine start/stop button beside steering wheel

For luxury car enthusiasts in India Porsche has something really special. In comes the 3rd gen 2024 Porsche Panamera which has a revised design and powertrains and packs new drool-worthy tech. The price Porsche has set for 3rd gen Panamera is Rs. 1.68 Cr (ex-sh), which is Rs. 9 lakh more than current model, before an extensive options list. Official bookings and deliveries may commence soon.

2024 Porsche Panamera – The sportiest 4-door sedan?

Porsche Panamera has entered its 3rd generation. After the criticisms of 1st gen Panamera’s design, 2nd generation brought along a massive overhaul that worked in Porsche’s favour. Now the 3rd generation model is like an evolution of 2nd gen model with few design updates, both inside and out.

Even though this is a new gen Porsche Panamera, you would be hard pressed to point out differences from 2nd gen model. That’s how Porsche does things across all of its models. Panamera is no different. At the front, we can see updated LED Matrix headlights and a brand-new bumper that has larger air dams.

Side has slightly different window lines, but still adheres to classic Porsche profile. Rear gets the same sloping roofline that was significantly stylised with 2nd gen over controversial 1st gen model. Tail lights look similar to current model too, with a connecting LED bar. Only the top-spec Porsche Turbo E-Hybrid trim gets a rear diffuser and dark bronze tailpipes.

On the inside, there are not a lot of changes. Gear selector is now shifted from centre console to steering column. Sport Chrono package is still here. Circular analogue-digital instrument cluster is still present and Porsche is now offering an optional 10.9-inch passenger display too. One glaring omission on 3rd gen model that not a lot are talking about is the Classic Porsche Twist Key from the good old days that 2nd gen model had.

Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid packs up to 670 bhp

Porsche is offering multiple powertrain options with Panamera. There are E-Hybrid variants too. Standard Panamera and Panamera 4 gets a 2.9L V6 turbo petrol engine that generates 348 bhp of peak power and 499 Nm of peak torque. This is a 23 bhp and 50 Nm increase over its preceding model.

Standard Panamera is RWD with 0-60 mph (96.56 km/h) in 5 seconds and 272 km/h top speed. Panamera 4 brings AWD setup claiming 0-60 mph (96.56 km/h) in 4.7 seconds and 270 km/h top speed. For folks craving all the kicks, can choose Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid which gets a large 25.9 kWh battery pack and an electric motor, mated to a 4.0L twin-turbo V8.

Total power output is 670 bhp and combined torque is 928 Nm. Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid is mated to Porsche’s famed 8-speed PDK gearbox along with AWD as standard. 0-60 mph (96.56 km/h) sprint takes 3 seconds and the top speed is an eye-watering 313 km/h. Porsche Active Ride is optional with E-Hybrid models, while air suspension is standard across the range. Rear wheel steering is optional too.