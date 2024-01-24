2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 New Colours Launch Price Rs 1.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of 2024 Bullet 350 in two new colour options – Prices start from Rs 1.79 lakh, ex-sh

In a move that is set to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts, Royal Enfield has announced the launch of two stunning new colour options for their immensely popular Bullet 350 motorcycle. First hitting the roads in August 2023, the new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has swiftly become a frontrunner in its segment, and the latest additions promise to elevate its iconic status even further.

Aesthetics with Attitude: Redefining Style

The brand-new Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants of the Bullet 350 come adorned with a distinctive silver pinstripe, adding a touch of sophistication to the solid-colored tanks. Priced at an ex-showroom rate of Rs 1,79,000/-, these variants are positioned between the Military and Standard models, amplifying their visual appeal.

2024 Bullet 350, already recognized as a true icon in the motorcycling world, now boasts four distinct editions – Bullet Military, Bullet Military Silver, Bullet Standard, and Bullet Black Gold. The latest Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants are equipped with single-channel ABS and a rear drum brake, ensuring both safety and style on the road.

The top-of-the-line Bullet Black Gold edition steals the spotlight with its striking combination of matte and gloss black tank, copper and gold 3D badge, copper pinstriping, and a trendsetting blacked-out engine and components. Each edition is meticulously handcrafted, promising a premium finish that is sure to delight motorcycle enthusiasts.

Power and Performance: The Heart of the Bullet 350

2024 Bullet 350 continues to roar with a globally acclaimed 349cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine. Delivering 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, this powerhouse is complemented by fuel injection for strong low-end grunt and smooth power delivery. The motorcycle’s primary balancer shaft reduces vibrations, offering riders a refined and invigorating experience.

Designed for predictable handling and maneuverability, the chassis features larger front forks and wider section tires for stability. An improved suspension system and a redesigned single bench seat provide riders with a comfortable journey. Enhanced safety features include disc brakes at the front and rear, with different editions offering various braking configurations to cater to diverse rider preferences.

It gets a new headlamp with signature ‘tiger eyes’ pilot lights, adding a touch of modernity to the classic design. A digital-analog instrument cluster and USB charging point are standard across all variants, ensuring riders stay connected on their journeys.

An Ecosystem of Accessories: Personalizing the Bullet Experience

To complement the Bullet’s legendary style, Royal Enfield offers a comprehensive range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories. With 37 options to choose from, including touring seats, handlebars, helmets, and apparel, riders can personalize their Bullet 350 to suit their preferences and riding style.

The new Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed variants are now available across all Royal Enfield stores, inviting riders to experience the perfect blend of style, power, and heritage. With the launch of these striking color options, the Bullet 350 continues to be a symbol of timeless elegance on the roads.