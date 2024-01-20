Royal Enfield Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – Classic, Hunter, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield Himalayan sales have improved – Thanks to the launch of new version

Royal Enfield total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 63,387 units in December 2023. This was a YoY de-growth over 68,400 units sold in December 2022. The company suffered a setback both in terms of YoY domestic sales and exports while exports improved on a MoM basis. Sales in domestic markets stood at 57,291 units in December 2023. This was a 4.23 percent YoY decline over 59,821 units sold in December 2022, relating to a 2,530 unit volume difference. MoM sales also fell by 23.75 percent from 75,137 units sold in November 2023 with a massive 17,846 unit volume de-growth.

Royal Enfield Domestic Sales December 2023

Once again it was the 350cc bikes that saw most sales in domestic markets with the Classic 350 commanding the list with 21,234 units sold in the past month. This was a 2.67 percent YoY growth from 20,682 units sold in December 2022 to capture a 37.06 percent share. MoM sales however, dipped by 29.84 percent from 30,264 units sold in November 2023 when share had stood at 40.28 percent.

Bullet 350 also posted a YoY growth of 3.36 percent but a MoM decline of 27.75 percent to 12,607 units. There had been 12,197 units and 17,450 units sold in December 2022 and November 2023 respectively. RE Hunter 350 (11,705 units) and Meteor 350 (6,071 units) each posted both YoY and MoM decline in sales. However, RE Himalayan saw outstanding demand with a 50.91 percent YoY growth to 3,406 units in December 2023 from 2,257 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales also increased by 87.76 percent from 1,814 units sold in November 2023.

In the larger category, it was also the 650 Twins that commanded higher sales, up by 44.32 percent YoY to 1,625 units in December 2023 from 1,126 units sold in December 2022. MoM sales however, fell by 23.06 percent over 2,112 units sold in November 2023. RE Super Meteor sales stood at 643 units in the past month, down 49.37 percent over 1,270 units sold in November 2022.

RE 650 Twins atop Export List in December 2023

With total exports of 6,096 units in December 2023, the company has seen a 28.94 percent YoY de-growth over 8,579 units sold in December 2022. MoM exports grew by 19.20 percent from 5,114 units shipped in November 2023. Highest global demand was seen for the 650 Twins with 1,597 units shipped in the past month, a growth of 368.33 percent YoY over just 341 units sold in December 2022. Share currently stands at 26.20 percent, up from 8.92 percent held in November 2023. MoM exports also grew by 250.22 percent from 456 units shipped in November 2023 relating to a 1,141 unit volume growth.

At No. 2 on the export list was Classic 350 which has seen a YoY de-growth of 45.40 percent down to 1,448 units in December 2023 as against 2,652 units exported in December 2022. MoM sales however saw an improvement of 8.14 percent from 1,339 units shipped in November 2023. Both the RE Meteor 350 (1,260 units) and Hunter 350 (656 units) saw a YoY and MoM de-growth in exports. Super Meteor (564 units) and Bullet (420 units) have shown off a 320.90 percent and 76.47 percent MoM growth respectively.

Exports also fell significantly for the RE Himalayan down to just 151 units in December 2023 from 1,531 units shipped in December 2022 relating to a 90.14 percent de-growth while on a MoM basis, exports slipped by 20.53 percent from 190 units exported in November 2023. Royal Enfield’s new Shotgun 650 has entered production and comes in at a launch price of Rs 3.59 lakh. In the pipeline are a fleet of bikes in the 650cc segment slated for launch in 2024/25, among which are the Classic 650, Bullet 650 and Himalayan 650.