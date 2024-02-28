2024 Royal Enfield Scram 450 Spied – Alloys, Telescopic Forks, Wide Rear Tyre

Upon launch, Royal Enfield Scram 450 will take on rivals such as Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440 and KTM 390 Duke

After dominating the 350cc and 650cc segments, Royal Enfield is looking to achieve similar results in 450cc space. Beyond Himalayan 450 ADV, enthusiasts can look forward to various other models based on the new 450cc platform. Possibilities include Hunter 450, Scram 450, etc. A roadster version is also likely, as revealed in the latest spy shots. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ragas for sharing these exclusive spy shots of RE Scram 450.

Royal Enfield Scram 450 – Key features

It is likely that the roadster version will be one of the most affordable bikes in Royal Enfield’s 450cc portfolio. This is evident with the changes in the equipment list. As compared to Himalayan 450 that has 43 mm USD forks, the roadster version is equipped with standard telescopic forks at front. However, it is possible that USD forks could be offered as an optional feature.

To reduce costs, Royal Enfield Scram 450 will share a number of components from Himalayan 450. It includes an all-LED lighting setup, the monoshock suspension at rear and 320 mm front / 270 mm rear disk brakes. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. However, switchable ABS feature available with Himalayan 450 may not be offered as standard with the roadster version. This will further help reduce cost.

One can notice a distinct profile for Scram 450, with features such as round headlamps, curvy fuel tank, offset filler cap, alloy wheels, fork gaiters, a single-piece seat and short tail section. The circular 4-inch TFT display appears to be the same as that of the new Himalayan. It remains to be seen if the full functionality including Bluetooth, phone connectivity, Google-powered turn by turn navigation and media controls are offered with Scram 450.

Royal Enfield Scram 450 specs, performance

The upswept exhaust appears to be the same as that of Himalayan 450. The bike has 17-inch alloys at both ends, shod with road-biased tyres. The rear wheel’s wide tyre should allow a good grip for some high-speed fun. The bike has a comfortable, upright riding stance. Seat height is expected to be less than 800 mm, which will help improve overall control and handling.

From the spy shots, it appears that the engine is being used as a stressed member. Powering the bike will be the same 452cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOHC, 4-valves engine. It churns out 40.02 PS of max power and 40 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with slip and assist clutch. It is possible that Royal Enfield may introduce some tweaks to the gear ratios in line with the bike’s roadster profile.

Royal Enfield Scram 450 price

Assuming that the base variant won’t have features like USD forks and switchable ABS, the bike could be launched at an affordable price point of around Rs 2.30 lakh to Rs 2.40 lakh. Initial offer price could be even lower. In comparison, Triumph Speed 400 is available at a starting price of Rs 2.33 lakh. Hero Mavrick starts at Rs 1.99 lakh, whereas KTM 390 Duke is priced at around Rs 3.10 lakh.