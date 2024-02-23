Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Long Term Review – First Impression

When compared to discontinued Himalayan 411, Royal Enfield New Himalayan 450 is a significant upgrade to rival offerings from Triumph, Yezdi, KTM and BMW

Indian 2W market has a multitude of sub-segments. Adventure lifestyle motorcycle segment might not be the volume generator that manufacturers rely on. But it garners the most interest from enthusiasts. Hero Impulse and Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 kick-started and are stalwarts in this segment. Royal Enfield New Himalayan a.k.a. Himalayan 450 is the latest entrant to this sub-segment and this is our first impression after around 1,000 km with this motorcycle.

Royal Enfield New Himalayan 450

New Himalayan is one of Royal Enfield’s latest launches. The company loaned us a New Himalayan for a long-term review. Around 1,000 km with this motorcycle, this is a perfect time for us to share our first impressions on RE’s new adventure horse. New Himalayan is the spiritual successor to Himalayan 411, which has touched thousands of thrill seekers’ hearts worldwide.

With a detailed review underway, I would be sticking to positives and negatives revolving around New Himalayan and laying down my thoughts in a systematic way. As impressive as Royal Enfield New Himalayan is, there is still a lot of work at company’s hands.

Himalayan 450 Long Term Review – Positives

1. Design & Road presence

New Himalayan is not offensive in any way. It sticks to classic ADV motorcycle genre with a purposeful approach. Personally, I’m not a fan of large beaks on motorcycles without a fairing (semi-fairing or full-fairing) and that’s the only thing I would get rid of, which is subjective, though. Overall silhouette might be similar to Himalayan 411, but there is a significant bulk with New Himalayan that is immediately evident. It grabs eyeballs and I often faced multiple inquiries from strangers regarding the motorcycle. Never in a bad way.

2. Ergonomics

I did a 550 km ride in a day on this New Himalayan. The upright posture with centre-set footpegs positioning ensured I was devoid of any fatigue and strain in my wrists, shoulders, elbows, neck, back and legs. There are two seat height settings – 825 mm and 845 mm. Being a 182 cm tall individual, the taller setting appealed to me more and I could easily flat foot too.

3. Performance & Efficiency

New Sherpa 450 engine has oodles of performance. 100 km/h mark comes in under 7 seconds and the urge with which this machine accelerates is unlike any single-cyl Royal Enfield. Acceleration is addictive too, tempting you to flick the throttle more often than necessary. Peak power is 40 bhp and peak torque is 40 Nm and these are very healthy numbers. 120+ km/h cruising speed is a cakewalk. Efficiency is respectable for a 452cc, 40 bhp, 40 Nm, 196 kg motorcycle. The 550 km ride I embarked on, took around 16L of fuel, which works out to be a good 34 km/l fuel efficiency and 550 km to 580 km tank range.

4. Technology

The new Sherpa 450 engine is the first of its kind for Royal Enfield. It features liquid cooling, a DOHC 4V head, electronic throttle (ride by wire), a slip and assist clutch and a 6-speed gearbox (a smooth one at that). Overall appeal of New Himalayan is that of a tech-loaded package, which is unlike any other Royal Enfield. Heating is well-contained with a large radiator and active cooling fans do a pretty good job. It gets warm, but not uncomfortably hot.

5. Ride & Handling

43 mm USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock with long travel offer a decent balance between ride and handling. There is a sense of indestructibility about this setup and inspires a lot of confidence on smooth asphalt, speed humps, broken and beaten paths, trails and off-road situations. Standing and riding provide a greater sense of control while tackling the rough stuff too.

Himalayan 450 is proving to be a capable handler, for what it is. The large 21-inch wheels need some effort to steer, but it is surprising how well Himalayan masks its weight at medium to high speeds. Straight-line stability is commendable, given its long wheelbase. Even though they’re not tubeless, the specially designed CEAT-sourced 90/90-21 and 140/70-17 front and rear tyres invoke confidence.

Braking hardware has seen an upgrade with strong performance from 320 mm front and 270 mm rear disc and dual-channel ABS with ride modes. There are no vibrations till around 95 km/h mark and the same vibe-free experience continues upwards of 125 km/h.

6. Gadgets

All-around lighting is LEDs and rear blinkers also house tail lights, which is a neat touch. New Himalayan debuts Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash, which is the world’s first circular display on a motorcycle to integrate Google Maps. There is a dedicated smartphone app to configure this display and it supports notifications, call alerts, music controls and other aspects via a 5-way clickable D-Pad and a Mode button on left switchgear. The display is surprisingly bright with an auto-brightness feature via a dedicated sensor. It is crisp and high-resolution too.

Himalayan 450 Long Term Review – Negatives I faced so far

1. The Tripper Dash

As good as Royal Enfield’s new Tripper Dash is, our unit never once worked to its full potential. The unit connects with my Samsung S Series smartphone. But music controls and Google Maps never once worked. Even Royal Enfield personnel fiddled around with it for an hour and gave up in despair. I even tried the same with an iPhone. It just never worked.

2. Cumbersome city rides

The 196 kg kerb weight is masked beautifully on open roads, but it makes its presence known in the city. Even more bothersome is a rather heavy clutch lever action, despite New Himalayan having a slip-and-assist clutch. I’ve faced both these negatives in OG Himalayan 411 too and remain unchanged. There’s a new negative with Himalayan 450 that Himalayan 411 never showed, which is low-speed tractability. There is absolutely no low-speed tractability with this engine and I have stalled the engine even in 1st gear on multiple occasions in peak Bengaluru traffic. With all three factors combined, I wouldn’t choose New Himalayan as my city commute partner. This beast yearns to be unleashed on the highway.

3. Surprising vibrations

Vibrations are one of the more surprising elements of Himalayan. We say this because the Sherpa 450 engine is very smooth and vibe-free at most speeds. Till 95 km/h, there are no vibrations at all. Post that, there are strong vibes that I felt in the handlebar, seat and even footpegs. Surprisingly, vibes taper off post 125 km/h speed. This grey area between 95 km/h and 125 km/h is actually the sweet spot for cruising on New Himalayan, but that’s exactly where the vibes kick in.

4. Finicky switchgear

The new starter rocker shared with other Royal Enfields works beautifully. However, I wish Royal Enfield hadn’t re-invented high beam flasher and re-positioned it within low/high beam rocker switch. Especially when wearing leather gloves, it is hard to reach too. There is a mode button where flasher switch used to be that I hardly ever used. The 5-way clickable D-Pad to control is not a quality item and triggers false registers very frequently.

5. Un-calibrated fuel guage

I don’t know if this is with just our unit or all New Himalayans, but the fuel gauge is not acting as expected. When I first collected the motorcycle, DTE (Distance To Empty) was showing 42 km, which dropped to 15 km after going just 2 km. At this point, the tank was almost empty and I refuelled Rs. 1,000 worth, in New Himalayan’s 17L tank. Rs. 1,000 gives only 9.8L in Karnataka. Surprisingly, the fuel gauge showed 100%.

I recreated this scenario. Only, this time I refuelled Rs. 800 worth (7.8L) in an almost empty tank. Surprisingly, the fuel gauge showed 100% again. Curiously, I recreated this scenario one last time and I refuelled just Rs. 100 (0.8L) in an almost empty tank to see how it would react. The meter didn’t fail to amuse as it rose 1 full bar, which is 25% of this tank. Yeah! When full, the first two bars of fuel level drop very slowly. Third bar is faster and the fourth is the fastest. I could see the fourth bar drop in real-time with a wide open throttle.

6. Misaligned triple clamp

Our unit has never fallen once. But I could already see the triple clamp misaligned. Because of that, the handlebar tilts towards the exhaust side, while going straight. This kind of messes up the steering feedback as well. Also, strong rattles are coming out from this triple clamp area too.

7. Uncomfortable seat

I mentioned how comfortable New Himalayan’s ergonomics are, but it is exactly the opposite when it comes to its seat. The shape is perfect. It is only the foam used, which is very firm. I couldn’t ride on this seat more than 60 or 70 km in a stretch and I had to stand on the motorcycle every 30 km and shift my position every 15 km. No wonder why Royal Enfield sells a touring seat as an accessory.

8. Aesthetics

I’m not a fan of how this Tripper Dash looks as it is tacked on with an exposed clamp. It could have been tidied up. Three people asked me why paint was flaking on a brand-new motorcycle. That’s because the pattern on Kamet White colour looks less like camouflage and more like flaking paint. I can’t unsee it now. Royal Enfield seems to be pushing the Kamet White colour with the media, but I think Kaza Brown, which is white, is the best colour for the New Himalayan.

9. Missing features

I am used to self-cancelling indicators on motorcycles and was surprised to see that New Himalayan doesn’t get it. Indicators don’t beep as well, so I often forgot that indicators were on. My Rs. 75,000 (on-road) Bajaj Pulsar 150 from 2010 has self-cancelling turn indicators and Royal Enfield New Himalayan 450 costs Rs. 4 lakh (on-road Karnataka). Ouch! Also, there is a ride-by-wire throttle and yet Royal Enfield didn’t develop cruise control on this wonderful touring machine.