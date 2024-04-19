2024 Suzuki Swift Gets 4 Star Safety Rating In Japan NCAP

Maruti is getting ready to launch the new Swift in India – Ahead of that, Suzuki Swift has been crash tested in Japan

Maruti Suzuki Swift, the stalwart of the Indian automotive market, is poised for a significant upgrade with the launch of its new generation model in May 2024. Following its successful debut in Europe and other global markets, the anticipation for its arrival in India is palpable. Ahead of India launch, new Suzuki Swift has been crash tested.

Suzuki Swift Achieves Impressive 4-Star Safety Rating

In a recent series of rigorous crash tests conducted in Japan, the latest iteration of the Suzuki Swift has emerged with flying colours, securing a commendable 4-star safety rating. The results, released by Japanese safety authorities, highlight the vehicle’s robust safety features and advanced technology designed to mitigate collision risks and protect occupants.

2024 Suzuki Swift excelled in preventive safety measures, achieving an impressive 99% score. Notably, its autonomous emergency braking system showcased remarkable efficacy across various scenarios, including car-to-car interactions, pedestrian encounters during both day and night, as well as interactions with bicyclists. Additionally, the lane departure prevention system and high-performance headlights received top marks, further solidifying the vehicle’s proactive safety capabilities.

Collision Safety Performance

Scoring 81% in collision safety performance, the Suzuki Swift demonstrated notable resilience in simulated crash scenarios. It exhibited strong protection for occupants in both frontal and side collisions, with particular emphasis on mitigating neck injuries in rear-end collisions. The vehicle’s passenger-centric approach was evident in the full-wrap frontal collision tests, where it achieved high ratings for both driver and passenger seats.

Automatic Accident Emergency Call System

Equipped with an automatic accident emergency call system, the Suzuki Swift attained a perfect score of 100%. This system ensures swift response and assistance in the event of an accident, enhancing overall emergency readiness and post-collision support for occupants.

2024 Suzuki Swift’s exemplary performance in crash tests underscores the automaker’s commitment to prioritizing safety without compromising on performance or style. With advanced safety technologies becoming increasingly crucial in the automotive landscape, the Swift’s achievements position it as a compelling choice for safety-conscious consumers in Japan and beyond.

2024 Maruti Swift For India – Safety

Safety rating for India-spec Maruti Swift might not be same, as it remains to be seen if we get all the features which are on offer with international spec variant. Indian car safety crash test will be carried out by Bharat NCAP.