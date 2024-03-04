2024 Tata DARK SUV Range Launched – Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Dark Editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon/EV, all wrapped in an all-black exterior colour scheme, are based on their facelift versions which were launched last year

Tata Motors, currently the No. 2 best-selling automaker in India, having registered sales of 51,267 units in February 2024 scaled over Hyundai Motors by about 1k units. Keen to retain this position, the company is bringing in more excitement to its portfolio and more specifically to the No. 1 best selling SUV in the country.

2024 Tata DARK SUV Range Launched

Tata Motors has introduced Dark Editions of the Harrier and Safari which also extends to its top selling Nexon SUV and Nexon.ev. Tata Nexon ICE and EV offerings receive the Dark avatar and are priced from Rs 11.45 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh respectively. The Harrier Dark edition comes in at Rs 19.99 lakh while Safari Dark is at Rs 20.69 lakh (all prices – ex-showroom).

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The #DARK edition has truly captured the imagination of the new generation, reflecting their evolving tastes and preferences. Flaunting a captivating exterior design and a feature rich interior, the new #DARK family comprising the Nexon.ev, Nexon, Harrier and the Safari are back and are better than ever. We are also excited to bring to you our newest campaign, especially conceptualised for this range which is sure to evoke a sense of exhilaration and empowerment, inviting individuals to explore the unparalleled capabilities of the new #DARK range, synonymous with luxury and superior craftsmanship.”

Tata Dark Editions of Harrier and Safari

Boasting of a charismatic exterior design and several interior feature and comfort updates, the Harrier and Safari get Bold Oberon Black exteriors while features include welcome goodbye signature animation in its LED DRLs both at the front and rear. The LED DRLs also come in with a central position lamp in front. The exteriors also boast of a new Piano Black front grille and R19 alloy wheels with Aero inserts.

The interiors show styling elements in Blackstone interior colour scheme with Piano Black accents. Infotainment has been taken to the next level with 10 JBL speakers with Advanced Harman AudioWorX. It also gets dual zone fully automatic temperature controls, leatherette seating embossed with Dark logos on the headrests, a touch-based central control panel and 2nd row ventilated seating.

Tata Dark Editions of Nexon, Nexon.ev

The top selling Nexon and Nexon.ev models receive even greater feature updates on their Dark Editions. The Nexon Dark is being offered on the mid-spec Creative and top-spec Fearless trims and priced about Rs 35,000 more than their regular counterparts. Nexon EV Dark is based on the top-spec Empowered + LR and priced about Rs 10,000 higher.

The Dark Editions of Nexon and Nexon.ev receive bold and aggressive styling with sharper lines and muscular stance. The exteriors are given a Dark treatment with Dark Edition badges on both front fenders and rear tailgate. It is this dark colour scheme that is continued to its interiors with all black leatherette bolstered seating.

Feature updates include Embedded Maps view in the Digital Cockpit, blind spot view monitor while on the Nexon.ev Dark features also include vehicle to vehicle charging, vehicle to load technology capabilities and Arcade.ev which is an inbuilt app consisting of 15+ apps.

It also gets a 31.24 cm cinematic touchscreen infotainment system from Harman while sound is delivered via a total of 9 speakers offering an absolutely unmatched audio experience. Advanced technology also includes a ‘Hidden until lit’ Capacitive Touch FATC panel, which is integrated to Amazon Alexa and Tata Voice Assistant offering over 200 voice commands in a total of 6 languages.