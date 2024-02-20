2024 Tata Nexon Dark Variant Details Leak – 14 New Variants Launch Soon

Tata Motors Set to Launch 2024 Nexon Dark Edition to Compete with Venue N Line, Sonet X Line

Tata Motors’ Nexon has consistently been a top-performing model, drawing attention with its stylish design and formidable road presence. The forthcoming release of the Nexon Dark Edition aims to further enhance Tata’s impact on the Indian SUV market, positioning itself against competitors like Hyundai Venue N Line and Kia Sonet X Line.

Details of Tata Nexon Dark Edition Variants Leak

While the Nexon stands out on its own, the Nexon Dark Edition has gained a dedicated following among Indian consumers, thanks to its distinctive black exterior and interior elements, creating a sleek and stealthy aesthetic. The much-anticipated Nexon Dark Edition, accompanying the recent Nexon facelift, has now had its variant information leaked.

The Nexon Dark Edition will introduce a total of fourteen variants with the Nexon facelift, available from the Creative trim level onwards for both petrol and diesel powertrains. Notably, the Smart and Pure trim levels will not feature the Dark Edition treatment.

Among the fourteen variants, there are eight petrol Dark Edition options and six diesel Dark Edition choices. This includes various configurations, such as Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, Petrol DCA, Diesel MT, and Diesel AMT Dark Edition variants, each contributing to an enhanced style and road presence, especially with the glossy Atlas Black exterior shade.

Anticipated Features and Design

Drawing insights from the recently showcased Nexon EV Dark Edition at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, expectations for the ICE Tata Nexon Dark Edition are high. Envisaged styling elements include the Atlas Black monotone shade with a matching roof, distinctive 5-spoke alloy wheels in Gun Metal Grey, and roof rails featuring the same Grey shade. The vehicle will be adorned with Dark Edition badges on both front fenders and the rear tailgate.

Internally, the Nexon Dark Edition promises an all-black interior theme, featuring black roof liners, a black dashboard, black door panels, and a black steering wheel. Potential white or red highlight stitching may add a sporty touch. Powertrain options will remain consistent, with the choice of either a 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol or a 1.5L 4-cyl turbo diesel.

The launch of the Nexon Dark Edition is imminent, with eager anticipation from enthusiasts and potential buyers alike. Expect prices of the 2024 Nexon Dark to be about Rs 20-30k than the corresponding variant. Existing Nexon is priced in the range of Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh, ex-sh.