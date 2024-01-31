Tata Cars At 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo – Nexon CNG, Curvv, Safari Dark, Altroz Racer and More

Among the Tata Cars at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, Nexon i-CNG, Altroz Racer, Curvv Coupe SUV, Harrier.ev are most interesting PV showcases

To quench the thirst for safer, greener and smarter mobility, Tata Motors has embarked on a relentless journey. A journey that has yielded good rewards and Tata Motors became India’s most valued automaker. An exciting glimpse of the next chapter in Tata Motors’ journey will be unveiled at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 tomorrow.

Tata Cars At 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo

At Bharat Mobility Expo, Tata Motors has reserved quite a surprise for Indian audience in the form of future-ready vehicles and solutions. These personal mobility and cargo transport vehicles will shed light on Tata’s direction in a greener, safer and smarter future. Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be held between 1st February and 3rd February, 2024, in New Delhi.

Tata Motors will flex its engineering prowess, expertise in human-centric design and new-age innovation in future mobility. The company will showcase 8 of India’s greenest, smartest and most feature-loaded PVs (Passenger Vehicles), 10 most advanced, efficient and eco-friendly CVs (commercial vehicles).

The eight passenger vehicles are Nexon i-CNG Concept, Curvv Concept, Altroz Racer Concept, Harrier EV Concept, Nexon.ev #Dark Show Car, Punch.ev, Safari #Dark Concept and Tata Safari (cut section to show safety features). Among these 8 PVs that Tata Motors is showcasing tomorrow, Nexon i-CNG Concept is probably the closest to launch.

Other note-worthy showcases are Altroz Racer which has been spotted testing in the recent past, Harrier.ev which is likely to be launched this year and Curvv, whose design trademarks leaked yesterday and is expected to launch mid-2024.

Nexon i-CNG

Nexon i-CNG will be India’s first OEM CNG vehicle mated to a turbocharged petrol engine. Not just that, Nexon will become India’s first vehicle to offer four different fuel options at once – petrol, diesel, CNG and electric. The latest first-in-India title was scored with Punch.ev, for being India’s first dedicated EV platform, Acti.ev, which will be displayed tomorrow too.

Just like Altorz i-CNG, Nexon i-CNG will feature twin-cylinder setup in its boot space to offer a much more usable cargo area than single-cylinder setups. Like Tata’s other CNG equipped vehicles, Nexon i-CNG will sport features like single ECU, direct start in CNG mode, modular air filter, auto switch between petrol and CNG, leak-proof materials and other goodness. Fronx and Brezza from Maruti stables are the only sub 4m SUVs to offer CNG bi-fuel option.

10 CVs to be displayed

Tata Motors is currently India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer. The company will showcase 10 of most advanced, eco-friendly and efficient CVs tomorrow at Bharat Mobility Global Expo. These are 5530.S LNG, H.55S and E.28 K from Prima series, Ultra E.9, Ace CNG 2.0, Ace EV, Magna EV, Starbus Fuel Cell EV and Starbus EV.

With these 8 PVs and 10 CVs, Tata Motors will showcase future ready technologies including Hydrogen powered IC engine, twin-cylinder CNG, battery electric vehicles and Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. Also, we will witness demonstration of smart and tech loaded vehicles, digitally connected vehicles and circular economy.