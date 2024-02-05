2024 Tata Tiago CNG AMT Arrives At Dealer – First Walkaround Before Launch

Tata Motors Unveils India’s First CNG AMT Cars – Tiago and Tigor Set to Redefine the Market

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch India’s first Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cars equipped with Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). The eagerly anticipated models, Tiago CNG AMT hatchback and Tigor CNG AMT hatchback, have already generated significant interest as bookings are now open ahead of the official launch, expected in the coming days.

2024 Tiago CNG AMT Walkaround

A detailed first look walkaround of the Tiago CNG AMT has been made possible thanks to Kataria Garage, showcasing the innovative features and design elements that set it apart. The Tiago CNG AMT will be available in three variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG, while the Tigor CNG AMT will come in two variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

Both the Tiago and Tigor, currently offered with 1.2-liter petrol engines and manual or AMT options. It also comes with CNG variants with reduced output of 73.5 hp and 95 Nm, exclusively paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Now, the introduction of AMT in the CNG variants marks a significant milestone as the first automatic transmission option for CNG cars in India, offering a new driving experience to consumers.

Pricing and Expectations

Despite the automatic transmission, it is worth noting that the fuel efficiency of the CNG AMT variants may experience a marginal decrease compared to their manual counterparts. The Tiago CNG is priced from Rs 6.55 lakh, while the Tigor CNG starts from Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom), with an expected premium of approximately Rs 60,000 over their manual counterparts.

The AMT variants of Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are set to establish a new benchmark in the segment. The design elements, including projector headlamps, auto-folding ORVMs, wrap-around tail lamps, and two-tone alloy wheels, remain consistent with their standard models. The interiors boast automatic air conditioning, a 7-inch infotainment system, a semi-digital driver display, and an 8-speaker sound system, providing a comfortable and feature-rich driving experience.

Safety features, such as dual front airbags, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS, and EBD, continue to be a priority for Tata Motors. The incorporation of Tata’s twin-cylinder technology ensures optimal performance while freeing up valuable boot space.

As for pricing expectations and competition, the Tiago CNG competes with Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG, and Wagon R CNG, while the Tigor CNG rivals Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG and Hyundai Aura CNG in its segment.

The introduction of the first CNG AMT cars in India is expected to set a new trend in the market, potentially prompting other automakers to follow suit. In the future, Tata Motors may extend this offering to models such as the Tata Punch and Tata Altroz CNG with AMT options, further diversifying consumer choices in the growing market.