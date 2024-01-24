Tata Tiago CNG AMT, Tigor CNG AMT Launch Soon – Official Teaser Out

Tata Motors CNG AMT variants of the Tiago and Tigor are expected to be offered with the XT and XZ+ variants

Tata Tiago and Tigor have long been instrumental in boosting sales for the automaker. Offered in petrol, pure-electric and CNG powertrains, these two models also received CNG variants to enhance their appeal especially amid rising fuel costs. Sales of the Tiago and Tigor in December 2023 showed off a significant decline, but now the automaker has stirred up buyers enthusiasm with new CNG AMT variants being detailed.

Tata Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT Variants – Teased

Tata Motors has revealed a new teaser showing off CNG automatic variants of the Tata Tiago and Tigor. These two cars, which are currently offered with 1.2 liter petrol engines, get mated to 5 speed manual transmission or 5 speed AMT. The CNG variants however get reduced output of 73.5 hp and 95 Nm and are available exclusively with 5 speed manual.

Once launched, CNG AMT variants of the Tiago and Tigor will be the first CNG cars in India to be offered with automatic transmission. However, fuel efficiency of automatic CNG variants might drop marginally when compared to that offered by their manual variants. Tata Tiago CNG is priced from Rs 6.55 lakh while the Tigor CNG starts off from Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and likely to be priced at a premium of around Rs 60,000 over their manual counterparts.

New Benchmark in the Segment

With launch expected in the coming days, the AMT variants of Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will not see any change in features. Both the Tiago hatchback and Tigor sub 4 meter sedan will see the same design elements as seen on their standard models. The exteriors boast of swept back projector headlamps, auto folding ORVMs, wrap-around tail lamps and two tone alloy wheels.

They will also continue to sport a similar cabin arrangement with automatic air conditioning, a 7 inch infotainment system, semi digital driver display and an 8 speaker sound system. It also sports the same safety equipment among which are dual front airbags, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and ABS and EBD. Both models also get Tata’s twin cylinder technology thus freeing up boot space.

Price Expectations and Competition

With the Tata Tiago CNG starting at Rs 6.55 lakh and the Tigor CNG from Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming AMT variants could be priced at a premium of around Rs 60,000 over their manual counterparts. While the Tiago CNG currently competes with Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG and Wagon R CNG, the Tigor CNG takes on Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG and Hyundai Aura CNG in its segment.

However, these being the first CNG AMT cars in India, it will offer a new driving experience setting a new trend in the market and opening doors to other automakers to follow suit. In the future, Tata Motors could also possibly offer models such as the Tata Punch and Tata Altroz CNG with AMT options as well.