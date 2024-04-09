2024 Toyota Rush Facelift GR Sport 7 Seater MPV Launch Price IDR 300m (Rs 15.7 L)

2024 Toyota Rush facelift sees updates exclusive to the GR Sport variant while other variants do not receive any significant refresh

It may be recalled that the Toyota Rush was introduced in 2017. Now 7 years old, this three row MPV has been given an update and launched in Indonesia and receives several feature updates over its earlier counterpart.

2024 Toyota Rush facelift

Toyota Rush GR Sport is priced at IDS 299,750,000 (Rs 15.7 lakh) for its 5 speed manual variant while the 4 speed automatic trim carries a price tag of IDR 310,450,000 (Rs 16.25 lakhs). It is presented in 6 colour options of White, Black Mica, Dark Red Mica Metallic, Silver Mica Metallic, Bronze Mica Metallic, Deep Maroon Mica.

Measuring 4,435 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width and 1,705 mm in height, the 2024 Toyota Rush is a large and spacious MPV that also boasts of heavy exterior styling updates. These include a new gloss black grille with faux honeycomb inserts, a larger skid plate, black protective lining on sill areas and a wide over fender.

Towards the rear, it sees a trim section between tail lamps in a gloss black. 16 inch alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, roof rails and a shark fin antenna are also a part of its exterior makeup. The interiors are also updated with the 7 seater spacious cabin seen in black upholstery embossed with the GR logo on headrests, as against the black and beige colour scheme seen in its earlier counterpart.

GR logos can be found in places such as the steering wheel and floor mats. It also sports silver accents on its central console, transmission lever and steering wheel while in terms of infotainment, the 2024 Toyota Rush GR Sport gets a large 9 inch Display Audio unit with GR Sport opening graphics.

Toyota has paid special attention to safety equipment on the facelift which now includes a total of 6 airbags and electronic stability control along with advanced collision detection and prevention technology, seat belt reminders, speed alert, child seat mounts and ABS.

2024 Toyota Rush facelift – Engine Specifications

Even as the new 2024 Toyota Rush GR Sport sees some changes in its makeup, it remains the same in terms of engine specs. It continues to draw its power via a 2 NR-VE 1.5 liter, inline, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that offers 105 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm torque at 4,200 rpm. It gets mated to a 5 speed manual or 4 speed automatic gearbox sending power to its rear wheels.

The new Rush GR Sport is unlikely to be introduced by Toyota in India, as here they have the Rumion on sale. Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga. Toyota Rush rivals the likes of Ertiga, Honda BRV, etc.