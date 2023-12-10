2024 TVS Apache 160 4V Launch Price Rs 1.35 L – Dual ABS, Ride Modes, Voice Assist

New TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will rival the likes of Honda CB Hornet 2.0 and Hero Xtreme 160R

At the 2023 Motosoul event in Goa, TVS has launched the new Apache RTR 160 4V. TVS is looking to add more value for its customers by introducing new features with the bike. New Apache RTR 160 4V is available at a starting price of Rs 1.35 lakh. Bookings are currently open pan-India and deliveries are expected to commence early next year.

2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V – What’s new

2024 version of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is being offered in an exclusive Lightning Blue colour shade. The name seems justified, as the new colour helps achieve a powerful presence for the bike. Although individual tastes may vary, the Lightning Blue seems perfect for Apache RTR 160 4V.

The new blue shade has been applied to the front fender, headlamp cowl, engine cowl, fuel tank and cowl and under seat panel. The bike also gets sporty graphics in a contrasting shade. The sense of power and performance is further enhanced with contrasting red shades on parts such as seat cover and alloy wheels.

Another key update for the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike’s braking power has been improved with a larger 240 mm disc at rear. Standard variants of the bike are offered with the option of a 130 mm drum brake or 200 mm petal disc at rear. The updates will allow users to open up the throttle with full confidence and without any hesitance. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, shared by Vlogger Satyam Gupta.

The bike’s versatility has been improved with ride modes of Urban, Rain and Sport. TVS is claiming the ride modes as a first-in-segment feature. Another useful update is SmartXonnect available as standard with the bike. With their smartphones connected via Bluetooth, users can access a range of functions such as caller ID, SMS notification, navigation assist, last parked location, crash alert, ride statistics and service booking. SmartXonnect is offered with other TVS two-wheelers as well. Features vary based on the specific model.

Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 4V specs, performance

Other hardware specs are the same as earlier for the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Powering the bike is a 159.7 cc, oil cooled, SOHC, Fi engine. In Sport mode, the engine churns out 17.75 PS of max power and 14.73 Nm of peak torque. In Urban and Rain mode, the output is 15.64 PS and 14.14 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike uses a double cradle split synchro stiff frame, integrated with telescopic front forks and a monoshock unit at rear. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 90/90 and 130/70 tubeless tyres at front and rear, respectively. At the front, the bike has a 270 mm petal disc brake.

In addition, it also gets voice assist features. While the updates are welcome, Apache RTR 160 4V can get even better with USD forks. Other bikes in the price range such as Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Honda Hornet 2.0 and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 already have USD forks.