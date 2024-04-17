2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 S Variant Launch Price Rs 1.5 Lakh

Yamaha Unveils AEROX 155 Version S: Elevating Urban Mobility with Smart Key Technology

Yamaha’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction reaches new heights with the launch of the AEROX 155 Version S, a testament to performance, style, and technological advancement. In line with its ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has introduced the latest iteration of the Maxi-Sports Scooter, equipped with state-of-the-art Smart Key technology aimed at enhancing convenience and security for urban riders.

2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 S Variant

The Aerox 155 Version S, available exclusively at Blue Square showrooms, debuts in two captivating color shades – Silver and Racing Blue, priced at Rs. 1,50,600 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). One of the standout features of the AEROX 155 Version S is its Smart Key technology, designed to redefine urban mobility. This advanced system offers functionalities such as Answer Back, Unlock, and Immobilizer, providing riders with a seamless and secure experience.

The Answer Back feature assists riders in locating their scooter in crowded urban environments, activating flashing blinkers and a buzzer sound for easy identification. Additionally, the keyless ignition simplifies the startup process, allowing riders to start their scooter effortlessly through proximity detection, eliminating the need for manual key insertion.

Moreover, the Smart Key system enhances security by incorporating an immobilizer function, safeguarding the scooter against unauthorized access or theft when the key is out of range. This feature offers riders peace of mind, ensuring their vehicle’s protection in various scenarios.

Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Since its launch, the AEROX 155 has been a resounding success, captivating dynamic customers with its impressive performance and extraordinary design. As Indian cities evolve, the need for efficient transportation solutions has grown substantially, prompting Yamaha to lead with innovations that not only address but surpass the evolving demands of riders.

The integration of Smart Key technology into the AEROX 155 exemplifies this commitment. Seamlessly blending convenience and utility, the new Smart Key feature sets a new standard for urban mobility experiences. The Yamaha AEROX 155 has long been celebrated for its performance and style, and the introduction of the Version S signifies an important stride in our ongoing dedication to enhancing the rider experience.”

2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 S Specs

Apart from its advanced Smart Key technology, the AEROX 155 Version S boasts a bold design characterized by sleek athletic proportions and the striking X Centre motif. It is equipped with a Traction Control System (TCS) and powered by a new generation 155cc Blue Core engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor delivers a maximum power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm, coupled with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm.

New Yamaha Aerox is E20 fuel compliant, features an on-board diagnostics (OBD-II) System, and includes a hazard system as a standard feature, further enhancing its appeal in the scooter segment. It boasts impressive dimensions and specifications, designed to offer riders a comfortable and dynamic riding experience. With an overall length, width, and height of 1,980mm, 700mm, and 1,150mm respectively, the scooter provides ample space for riders while maintaining a sleek and aerodynamic profile.

The seat height of 790mm ensures easy accessibility for riders of various heights, enhancing comfort during long journeys. A wheelbase of 1350mm contributes to stability and manoeuvrability, allowing for confident handling in urban environments. Despite its robust features, the AEROX 155 Version S remains lightweight, weighing just 126kg, facilitating agile performance and effortless navigation through traffic. Furthermore, with a minimum ground clearance of 145mm and a fuel tank capacity of 5.5L, this scooter offers the perfect balance of agility, stability, and practicality for urban commuters.