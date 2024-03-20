Yamaha Sales Feb 2024 – FZ, R15, MT15, RayZR, Fascino, Aerox, R3, MT03

Yamaha sales continue riding a positive wave with its FZ model most in demand both in domestic and global markets

Yamaha Motor Company has posted double digit YoY growth in February 2024 with positive sales both in domestic and global markets. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 78,411 units in February 2024, up from 55,091 units sold in February 2023 relating to a volume growth of 23,314 units, or a 39.37 percent YoY growth in sales.

Yamaha Sales Feb 2024 – FZ Tops Domestic and Export Sales Lists

Domestic sales improved by 43.51 percent to 56,538 units in the past month from 39,397 units sold in February 2023 MoM performance however saw lower domestic sales, down 9.37 percent from 62,384 units sold in January 2024. Yamaha was the 7th best-selling two wheeler OEM in terms of retail sales last month.

Sales lists both in domestic and export markets were headed by the Yamaha FZ. In domestic markets, sale of the FZ dipped by 16.30 percent to 14,449 units when compared to 17,262 units sold in February 2023. It currently commands a 25.56 percent share. Its MoM sales also ended in the red with a 1.56 percent de-growth from 14,678 units sold in January 2024.

Two other models in the company portfolio to cross the 10,000 unit mark were Yamaha R15 and RayZR. Yamaha R15 gained a No. 2 position in February 2024 from a No.4 spot in January 2024 with 11,128 units sold last month. This was a 44.58 percent YoY and 15.01 percent MoM growth from 7,697 units and 9.676 units sold in February 2023 and January 2024 respectively. Not too far down the list was the RayZR with 11.019 units sold last month and while its YoY sales escalated by 130.04 percent, its MoM performance dipped by 8.53 percent as compared to 12,047 units sold in January 2024.

Yamaha MT15 (10,047 units) and Fascino (7,708 units) both posted significant YoY growth but dipped 33.57 percent and 5.72 percent respectively in terms of MoM sales. Aerox and R3/MT3 were more recent additions with 2,047 units and 140 units sold respectively last month. However, while Aerox posted a 22.84 percent MoM decline, sales of R3/MT3 zoomed by 366.67 percent from just 30 units sold in January 2024.

Yamaha Exports in February 2024

Yamaha exports were up 39.37 percent to 21,873 units in February 2024 from 15,694 units shipped in February 2023. Its exports improved even more significantly on a MoM basis by 72.53 percent over 12,678 units shipped in January 2024.

Here too it was the Yamaha FZ that headed the list with 10,334 units sold last month relating to a 45.34 percent YoY and 43.97 percent MoM growth to command a 56.62 percent share on the export list. There had been 7,110 units and 7,178 units sold in February 2023 and January 2024 respectively.

Triple digit growth was seen both in YoY and MoM sales of the Saluto RX (3,824 units) and Ray ZR (3,812 units) while sales of Saluto dipped by 52.33 percent YoY to 1,350 units in the past month. This was against 2,832 units sold in February 2023. MoM sales improved by 8.17 percent from 1,248 units shipped in January 2024. The export list also included MT15 (1,084 units), SZ (832 units), R15 (277 units), FZ 25 (240 units), each of which except for the SZ have seen YoY degrowth. Fascino (60 units) and Aerox (60 units) each completed the export list.