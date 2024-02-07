2024 Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Colour Launch Price Rs 1.4 L – Free Casio G-Shock Offer

After showcasing the new Chrome Colour option at the Bharat Mobility Expo – Yamaha India has now announced official launch

Yamaha continues to captivate the Indian motorcycle market with the launch of an eye-catching variant – the FZ-X in an all-new Chrome colour scheme. This addition to the FZ-X lineup reinforces Yamaha’s commitment to delivering products that resonate with the dynamic preferences of its customer base, especially the vibrant younger buyers.

2024 Yamaha FZ-X in Chrome boasts a brilliant finish, exuding timeless elegance that is set to turn heads on the roads. Yamaha’s dedication to blending style with performance is evident in this recent introduction, as the variant retains the FZ-X’s robust performance and cutting-edge technology that the brand is renowned for.

Pricing and Exclusive Offer

Priced at INR 1,39,700 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the FZ-X in Chrome offers an irresistible combination of style and performance. To sweeten the deal, Yamaha is providing an exclusive offer for the first 100 online bookings of the Chrome variant – a complimentary Casio G-Shock watch upon the delivery of the vehicle.

The FZ-X, known for its striking design and powerful performance, maintains its current features, including a 149-cc engine with 12.4 PS peak power @ 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm peak torque @ 5500 rpm. The Traction Control System (TCS), single-channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, LED headlight, and Bluetooth-enabled Y-Connect App continue to be part of the package.

Dimensions and Specifications

Length x Width x Height: 2,020 mm x 785 mm x 1,115 mm

Seat Height: 810 mm

Wheelbase: 1,330 mm

Ground Clearance: 165 mm

Weight (with oil & a full fuel tank): 139 kg

Tyre Size (Front): 100/80-17M/C 52P Tubeless

Tyre Size (Rear): 140/60R17M/C 63P Radial Tubeless

Brake Type (Front): Disc 282 mm with ABS

Brake Type (Rear): Disc 220 mm

Fuel Tank Capacity: 10L

Fuel Supply System: Fuel injection

Clutch: Wet, Multiple-disc

Transmission Type: Constant mesh, 5-speed

Front Suspension: Telescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork Boot

Rear Suspension: 7-Step Adjustable Mono

Headlight: Bi-Functional LED

Brake/Tail Light: LED

Auxiliary Lights (DRL): LED

Instrument Cluster: Negative LCD with Smart Phone Connectivity

Battery: 12V

Traction Control System: Equipped

ECO Indicator: Equipped

Power Socket: Equipped

Bluetooth (Yamaha Motorcycle Connect): Equipped

Side Stand Engine Cut-Off Switch: Equipped

The introduction of the Yamaha FZ-X in the all-new Chrome colour scheme not only enhances the visual appeal of the motorcycle but also reinforces Yamaha’s commitment to providing a diverse range of options to its discerning customers. With the perfect blend of style, performance, and innovative features, the FZ-X in Chrome is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian motorcycle market, catering to the preferences of the dynamic and style-conscious riders. Yamaha continues to push the boundaries of design and technology, setting new benchmarks in the ever-evolving world of two-wheelers.