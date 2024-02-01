Yamaha Bharat Mobility Expo Showcases Include R1, R7, MT-07, NMax

Among Yamaha Bharat Mobility Expo showcases, YZF-R1 in the R World pavilion has to be the most attractive and eyeball magnet

After a long time, Yamaha is diversifying its Indian portfolio to include multi-cylinder motorcycles like R3 and MT-03. But at Bharat Mobility Expo, Yamaha is showcasing a few motorcycles from its global portfolio to showcase the true muscle that it flexes abroad. Let’s take a look at what Yamaha pavilion showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

Yamaha Bharat Mobility Expo Showcases – The R World

Up until the YZF-R3 was launched in India, Yamaha fan boys only had R15 to look up at as the company’s flagship product. But globally, Yamaha’s R world legacy spawns from R125 and goes all the way to R1M. The 2W juggernaut is now enticing Indian motorcycling fans at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 by showcasing some of its YZF-R big bikes.

Iconic R series bikes like R1 (1000cc), R7 (700cc), R3 (321cc), and R15M (155cc) models were showcased. R15 V4 (155cc) was showcased in four colors – Racing Blue, Intensity White, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. Team Blue is likely to launch R7 in India in the future.

Street Naked Showcases

1. MT Series Pedigree – At Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, Yamaha showcased a slew of its naked motorcycles. MT range has to be the most exciting of all Yamaha nakeds. Yamaha calls its MT Series as Dark Side Of Japan, owing to their edgy and animalistic design language. The lineup included versatile MT-07 (700cc), MT-03 (300cc), and MT-15 (155cc).

2. Streetfighter FZ – “Lord Of The Streets” as Yamaha calls it, FZ lineup has been Yamaha’s best-selling in India. FZS FI V4 Deluxe (149cc) is displayed in Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Sparkle Green shades. Matte Titan and Metallic Black shades of FZ-X were showcased. Along with that, the new Chrome shade on FZ-X was on display too.

Scooters Displayed

1. Aerox Adrenaline – Yamaha Aerox 155 is currently the only large-displacement sporty scooter for mainstream Indian market. The company is flaunting that by showcasing it at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 in Racing Blue, Metallic Black, and Grey Vermillion colours.

2. Scooter Symphony – Yamaha’s mainstream offerings in scooter segment include Fascino and RayZR 125. These have to be some of the most underrated scooters in India. They boast mild-hybrid system with best-in-class fuel efficiency numbers, Y-Connect Bluetooth features, innovative TCS and more.

3. Global Grandeur – Interestingly, Yamaha showcased two of its global scooters in India – N-Max (155cc) and Grand Filano (125cc). These scooters are some of Yamaha’s most popular products globally.

Words from the manufacturer

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this landmark event and showcase the best of Yamaha to the Indian audience. With unparalleled performance, sleek design, and innovative technology, our bikes and scooters are built to fuel the passion of every rider.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to the Indian market, actively contributing to shaping the future of this dynamic and evolving landscape. We would like to congratulate Bharat Mobility Expo for establishing this pivotal platform that fosters collaboration among OEMs, with a shared vision of cultivating a sustainable mobility ecosystem in harmony with the environment.”