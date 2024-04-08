2024 Yamaha MT15, Fascino, RayZR Launched With New Colours, Graphics

Striking colour options and cosmetic upgrades along with sportier graphics are part of the updates introduced by Yamaha, drawing attention of younger audience

As the new financial year sets off to a flying start, India Yamaha Motor has introduced new colour schemes and graphics across three of its leading models. As a part of the Call of the Blue campaign, Yamaha has introduced these vibrant colors and visual updates to the MT-15 V2, Fascino and Ray ZR palates, though it does not involve any mechanical alterations.

2024 Yamaha MT15 – New Colours

Now adding new colours to the MT-15 V2, Fascino and Ray ZR, each of these three models are among the top selling models in domestic markets in the Yamaha lineup each month. Adding new colour schemes and graphics keen these models alive enticing buyers with some personalized colour options and to continue the company’s strong association with their customers.

Set to draw the attention of a younger segment of buyers with these vibrant colour schemes, MT-15 V2 DLX trim gets a new Cyber Green colour scheme in addition to its existing colours of Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Racing Blue and Metallic Black.

It also gains some graphical revisions while the Japanese automaker has also introduced a hazard function in the MT-15 V2 DLX model so as to indicate to fellow riders to be cautious while riding. This street fighter is priced at Rs 1,72,700 (ex.sh.) and draws its power via a 155cc, liquid cooled, 4 valve engine with 18 hp power and 4.10 Nm torque.

Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid in Cyan Blue

Yamaha has added Cyan Blue to the colour schemes of Metallic Black, Matte Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Matte Blue on the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid which is now priced at Rs 91,430 for the Disc variant and at Rs 85,030 for the Drum variant (ex.sh.).

It sees no change in its mechanics and continues to draw its power via a 125cc, air cooled, fuel injected engine with Hybrid Power Assist feature. It also gets LED lamps, a digital meter console with Y-Connect Bluetooth, automatic start / stop feature and smart motor generator relating to higher fuel efficiency.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid New Colour Schemes

Another bike in the company’s portfolio to be updated with Yamaha’s new colour schemes is the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. Its disc and drum variants get Matte Copper, Metallic White and Cyan Blue, Silver colour schemes added to its existing colours of Dark Matte Blue, Cool Blue Metallic and Vivid Red.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is powered by a 125 cc air-cooled engine offering 8.2 hp power at 6,500 rpm to offer mileage at 68.75 kmpl. Its Drum and Disc variants are priced at Rs 91,130 and Rs 79,900 respectively (ex-sh).

It may be recalled, that earlier this year the company also introduced a new colour scheme on the 2024 Yamaha R25. While it received the Midnight Star Purple colour in Malaysia, this has now been discontinued and replaced with a new Glacier White shade seen across its headlamp cowl, front fender, side fairing and fuel tank while in stark contrast are Cyan graphics.