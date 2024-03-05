2024 Yamaha R25 Gets New Colour Update – Priced From RM 23k (Rs 4.04 L)

As the quarter-litre segment gains popularity in India, Yamaha can think about introducing R25 here in the near future

With their sporty styling and powerful performance, Yamaha’s YZF-R lineup is among the preferred options for enthusiasts. Yamaha has introduced updates at regular intervals, in line with evolving consumer preferences. In Malaysia, Yamaha has launched the 2024 YZF-R25 model with a new colour option.

Yamaha R25 2024 model – New Glacier White colour

Last year, Yamaha introduced the Midnight Star Purple colour for Yamaha YZF-R25 in Malaysia. This has now been discontinued and replaced with a new Glacier White shade. The new white shade has been applied on the headlamp cowl, front fender, side fairing and fuel tank.

The new colour theme also gets contrasting graphics in Cyan shade. The wheels also get the Cyan treatment. The White-Cyan combo looks quite pretty. It easily gets one’s attention, without coming across as overly loud or ostentatious.

It is to note that the Yamaha Racing Blue colour scheme has been retained for the 2024 R25 model. Yamaha R25 new Glacier White shade is vastly different from the discontinued Purple colour. As the earlier 2 colour options were both quite intense, Yamaha has balanced the colour choices with the 2024 model of R25. Folks who like to flaunt their rides can go with the Yamaha Racing Blue colour. For relatively sober tastes and preferences, the Glacier White colour will be most appropriate.

Yamaha R25 2024 model – What else is new?

Apart from the new Glacier White colour shade, there aren’t any other major changes to the 2024 model of Yamaha R25. Powering the bike is a 249cc, two-cylinder, 8-valve DOHC engine that churns out 35.5 hp of max power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike utilizes a diamond frame, with USD front forks and a preload adjustable monoshock suspension at rear.

R25 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres. Both wheels have disc brakes with ABS. Seat height of 758 mm is appropriate for agile handling. The bike weighs 160 kg and has ground clearance of 160 mm. Tech features include a rectangular LCD instrument screen. It displays a range of information such as fuel gauge, gear position, clock, average fuel economy and real-time fuel consumption.

Yamaha R-lineup in India

In India, Yamaha’s R-range currently has the R15 and R3. Globally, there are other popular bikes in this lineup such as the flagship R1, R7 and R125. Overall styling of R25 is similar to that of R15 V4 sold in India.

The Glacier White colour option for R25 in Malaysia is somewhat similar to that of Intensity White colour option available with R15 V4 in India. However, the latter has golden USD forks and red coloured alloy wheels. There are differences in the design of the side fairing as well.