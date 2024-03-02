2024 Yamaha TMAX560 Debuts – India Launch This Year?

Considering the test mule spied in India, there is a probability of 2024 Yamaha TMAX560 launching here via CBU route

Yamaha, a global force in the 2-wheeler industry, has consistently been a leader in the scooter segment worldwide. Renowned for offering a diverse range of scooters across various categories and engine capacities, Yamaha’s flagship scooter, the TMAX560, recently underwent a refresh in several international markets.

2024 Yamaha TMAX560 Debuts

Yamaha officially unveiled the refreshed TMAX560 in Japan on February 29th, offering two variants – TMAX560 and TMAX560 Tech Max. Both variants share the same hardware and powertrain, differing slightly in their features list. The pricing for the TMAX560 starts at RM 75K (Rs. 13 lakh, ex-showroom) in Malaysia and JPY 1,408,000 (Rs. 7.75 lakh) in Japan.

In terms of features, the 2024 Yamaha TMAX560 introduces new exterior color schemes but retains its distinctive design. In Japan, the standard TMAX560 is available in Matte Black with Racing Blue wheels, while the TMAX560 Tech Max comes in Matte Dark Reddish Grey and Matte Dark Grey. In Malaysia, the TMAX560 is offered in Dark Magma and Tech Black shades.

What does it pack?

The TMAX is a formidable scooter with a commanding presence on the streets. Its features include a bold and aggressive front, comprehensive LED lighting, gold-finished USD telescopic front forks, mono-shock rear suspension, a tall transparent windscreen, comfortable ergonomics, plush seats for both rider and pillion, dual disc brakes at the front, a rear single disc braking setup, dual-channel ABS, and more.

Technological enhancements come in the form of a 7-inch TFT instrument display, Garmin navigation, an electrically operated windscreen, heated seats, heated grips, cruise control, and various other amenities. The scooter boasts a spacious under-seat storage compartment, a 15L fuel tank, and a total weight of 220 kg. The heart of the TMAX560 is its 560cc DOHC 4V parallel-twin-cylinder engine, generating 47.6 bhp and 55.7 Nm, coupled with a CVT and belt-drive system.

India Launch Plans

The launch of the 2024 Yamaha TMAX560 holds particular significance for the Indian market. This assertion stems from the sighting of a Yamaha TMAX560 test mule in India, uncovered and adorned with temporary Karnataka state registration plates in red. This development raises speculation about Yamaha’s intentions to introduce the TMAX in the Indian market, as evidenced by recent sightings.

This prospect gains significance when considering the landscape of premium, large-capacity scooters in India. On one end of the spectrum, we find the 278.2cc scooter twins from Keeway – the Sixties 300i and Vieste 300, priced around Rs. 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). At the other extreme lies the BMW C400GT, boasting a single-cylinder 350cc engine and a hefty price tag of Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

A potential market entry by Yamaha with a high-capacity sporty scooter priced around the Rs. 8 lakh mark could present an appealing proposition. The recently spotted TMAX560, stands as a contender for such a position in the market.