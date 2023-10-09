Yamaha TMax Maxi Scooter Spotted Testing In India – 47bhp, 56Nm

If launched, Yamaha TMax maxi scooter will be the most powerful scooter on sale in India with 47 bhp and 56 Nm from a 562cc twin cylinder engine

Maxi and maxi-style scooters have been gaining decent traction in the recent past, even in Indian market. We have seen new entrants in this segment starting with Aprilia SXR 125 and 160, Yamaha Aerox 155, Keeway Vieste 300 and even BMW C 400 GT. Now, Yamaha seems to be on the verge of launching TMax in India as seen with recent uncamouflaged spy shots posted by Bunny Punia.

Yamaha TMax Maxi Scooter Spotted Testing In India

Yamaha needs more multi-cylinder motorcycles in India and is on the verge of launching MT-03 and YZF-R3. Possibilities of MT-07, MT-09 and YZF-R7 launches are pretty high as well. If launched in India, Yamaha TMax maxi scooter would grace our shores via CBU route, commanding a hefty price upwards Rs. 20 lakh (ex-sh) easily.

In motorcycling world, maxi-scooters offer comparable levels of wind protection to a fully-faired motorcycle but don’t require a committed riding posture. In that regard, maxi scooters share a lot of ethos with baggers and tourers as well. All these combined, maxi scooters emerge as one of the most viable forms of long-distance cruising.

Considering India is the largest 2W market in the world, launching a premium maxi scooter would make sense considering BMW C 400 GT is already on sale. That said, Yamaha is currently completely absent from big bike scene in India. Not just big bikes, Yamaha’s flagship in India is a 150cc single-cylinder motorcycle.

What is TMax?

Yamaha TMax is the Japanese brand’s multi-cylinder maxi scooter lineup, slotted above XMax single-cylinder maxi-scooter lineup. It boasts of a large 562cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine that churns out around 47 bhp of peak power at 7,500 RPM and 56 Nm of peak torque 5,250 RPM.

There is an automatic transmission with a V-belt transmitting power to the rear wheels. Owing to its touring credentials, it has a large (by scooter standards) 15L fuel tank and Yamaha promises 4.8L/100 km fuel consumption which yields around 21 km/l. Tank range is impressive (by scooter standards) 312 km.

Componentry includes gold-finished USD telescopic front forks with 120mm travel, a swingarm-mounted rear shocker with 117mm travel, 267mm dual disc front and 282mm single disc rear braking setup, 15-inch alloy wheels with 120/70 rubber at front and 160/60 rubber at the rear. Yamaha TMax maxi scooter has a 1,575 mm wheelbase and weighs 218 kg, wet, with an aluminium chassis.

India launch likely?

Needless to say, Yamaha TMax is a large and imposing scooter that has impressive road presence and a tonne of features to aid rider comfort and convenience. Features include LED projector headlights, impeccable rider and pillion comfort, large TFT screen with smartphone integration and full-map navigation, keyless push-button start, advanced electronic aids, under-seat storage, anti-theft central locking stand and many more.

There are two colours on offer – Icon Blue and Sword Grey. The one spied in India, donned Icon Blue shade. In Europe, Yamaha TMax maxi scooter costs EUR 13,564 before accessories. Which translates to Rs. 12 lakh. Expect a price of close to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-sh) if brought in via CBU route.