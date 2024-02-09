2025 Renault Duster First Images With Renault Badge – Interiors, Exteriors

New gen Duster SUV made its global debut under the Dacia brand recently – Now, first photos of Duster with Renault branding have been revealed

In response to the escalating demand for compact and mid-size SUVs in the Indian automotive market, Renault is gearing up to launch the new generation Duster. The global debut of this eagerly awaited model took place a few months ago under the Dacia brand, a subsidiary of Renault. Now, the first images of the Renault-branded Duster have been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the exterior and interior enhancements of this popular crossover.

Distinctive Design – Renault badge

The exterior design of the new Renault Duster showcases distinctive changes, particularly in the front section. The vehicle boasts a unique radiator grille adorned with the Renault badging, replacing the customary rhombus emblem. Despite these cosmetic alterations, the dimensions of the Duster remain consistent, with a length of 4343 mm and a wheelbase of 2657 mm.

Moving to the interior, 2025 Renault Duster closely mirrors its Romanian counterpart, the Dacia Duster, with only the steering wheel emblems distinguishing the two. Higher trim levels feature a cutting-edge 7-inch virtual dashboard and a 10.1-inch touchscreen multimedia system, elegantly rising above the front panel.

The driver-centric orientation of the tablet and center console enhances the overall driving experience. While images of the simpler variants’ interiors are yet to be revealed, it is expected that basic models will feature analog instruments and a basic setup.

2025 Duster Engine Options

Under the hood, the Turkish market will see the 2025 Renault Duster equipped with a variety of engine options to cater to diverse preferences. A three-cylinder 1.0 TCe engine, delivering 100 hp and running on gasoline, will be among the choices.

Additionally, a “mild-hybrid” version with a 1.2 TCe gasoline turbo 3 cylinder engine, generating 130 horsepower, and a 48-volt starter-generator will be available, exclusively offering all-wheel drive. At the top of the range is the E-Tech hybrid, incorporating a four-cylinder 1.6 engine and an electric motor, resulting in a robust total output of 140 hp.

While the Dacia Duster for Europe is manufactured in Romania, the production site for the Renault Duster is located in Turkey. Interestingly, in Turkey, the previous Duster model is presented under the Dacia brand, while the new generation will be marketed as a Renault. For the Indian market, the Renault Duster will be produced at the Renault Nissan plant in Chennai, with the anticipated launch set for sometime next year (second half 2025).

Launch Plans and Market Competition

In Turkey, sales of the new generation Renault Duster are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of this year. Meanwhile, Indian consumers can eagerly anticipate the arrival of both a 5-seater and a 7-seater variant of the new Duster. The 5-seater model is poised to compete with established players in its segment, such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. On the other hand, the 7-seater Duster will enter the market as a formidable contender against SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.