Top 10 Cars, Top 10 SUVs Jan 2024 – Baleno No 1, Punch Overtakes Nexon

Maruti Suzuki commanded the top 10 car list with 7 of its models with the Baleno being the best-seller

When looking at the list of best-selling cars and SUVs on this list, we find that most models have been consistent crowd pullers in India over the past several months. This can be due to a variety of reasons. Price, reputation, features, performance and fuel efficiency are a deciding factor. We have seen growth across both top 10 cars and SUV sales in the past month.

Top 10 Car Sales January 2024

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has gained popularity in the premium hatchback segment and was the best-selling car in January 2024. Sales stood at 19,630 units, up 20.01 percent over 16,357 units sold in January 2023. This was a 3,273 unit volume growth with the Baleno commanding a 12.08 percent share on this list.

Tata Punch was the 2nd best-selling car but the highest selling SUV in January 2024. Sales improved by 49.01 percent to 17,978 units, up from 12,006 units sold in January 2023. Tata Punch commands a 11.06 percent share in terms of top 10 car sales. Punch has beaten Nexon and become the best-selling SUV of India, all thanks to the recent launch of Punch EV. Tata Nexon was at No. 4 in January 2024 with 10.37 percent YoY growth to 17,182 units, up from 15,567 units sold during the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR sales dipped 13.24 percent YoY to 17,756 units in January 2024, down from 20,466 units sold in January 2023. The WagonR is currently being offered at hefty discounts via Maruti Suzuki Arena outlets which could boost sales to some extent.

Maruti Suzuki’s 3rd model on this list was Dzire at No. 5 with a 48.21 percent YoY growth to 16,773 units in January 2024, up from 11,317 units sold in January 2023. It was followed by the Swift with a dip in YoY sales by 6.51 percent to 15,370 units, down from 16,440 units sold in January 2023. Next up was the Brezza of which the company sold 15,303 units in January 2024, up 6.57 percent YoY as against 14,359 units sold in January 2023.

Maruti Suzuki has experienced a 50.07 percent improvement in Ertiga sales which escalated to 14,632 units in the past month, up from 9,750 units sold in January 2023. Mahindra Scorpio/N sales also saw outstanding growth on a YoY basis to 14,293 units, up 64 percent over 8,715 units sold in January 2023. Most of these sales were for the Scorpio N, which has recently touched the 1 lakh sales milestone since its launch in July 2022. Relatively new comer Maruti Fronx completed this list at No. 10 with 13,643 units sold in January 2024.

Top 10 SUV Sales January 2024

When assessing the list of top 10 SUVs sold in January 2024, Tata Punch finished ahead of Tata Nexon by 796 units to take the No. 1 spot with 17,978 units sold last month. This was a 49.74 percent YoY growth over 12,006 units of Punch sold in January 2023 with a volume growth of 5,972 units. On the other hand, Nexon sales grew by 10.37 percent YoY while the Tata Punch and Nexon currently command a 16.64 percent and 15.90 percent share on this list.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV at No. 3 on the SUV top 10 list with 15,303 units last month holds on to a 14.16 percent share. It was followed by the Mahindra Scorpio/N that claimed a 4th spot with 14,293 units sold and a 13.23 percent share. Maruti Fronx (13,643 units) has also surpassed the 1 lakh unit sales milestone, a feat achieved in just ten months since it was launched in April 2023.

Top 10 SUV list also had the Maruti Grand Vitara at No. 6 showing off a 55.14 percent YoY growth to 13,438 units, up from 8,662 units sold in January 2023. Hyundai Creta with 13,212 units sold last month has seen a 12.14 percent YoY de-growth over 15,037 units sold in January 2023. This was on account of the new Creta facelift which has just been launched in mid-January 2024 which now comes in with several improvements in features. Its bookings have cross the 51,000 unit mark since its launch indicating improved sales potential for this mid-size SUV in the months ahead.

Lower down the list was the Hyundai Venue with 11,831 units sold relating to a 10.18 percent YoY growth over 10,738 units sold in January 2023. Kia Sonet also posted a 24.50 percent YoY growth to 11,530 units while Mahindra Bolero sales grew by 16.21 percent YoY to 9,964 units last month from 8,574 units sold in January 2023.