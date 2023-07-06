2W Retail Sales June 2023 – Honda, TVS, Suzuki, Yamaha, Ola, Ather

There was a marked decline in electric two wheeler sales due to reduction in FAME II subsidies

Sales growth was seen across all vehicle categories in June 2023. While overall automobile retail sales improved by 10 percent YoY, 2W sales were up 7 percent and 3W sales increased by 75 percent. There was also a 5 percent growth in passenger vehicle sales, 41 percent improvement in tractor sales and a marginal 0.5 percent growth in commercial vehicle retail sales in June 2023.

2W retail sales as listed out by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for the month of June 2023 saw a significant increase. Sales improved 6.77 percent YoY to 13,10,186 units in the past month, up from 12,27,149 units sold in June 2023. It was however, a decline on a MoM basis from 14,93,234 units sold in May 2023.

2W Retail Sales June 2023

Hero MotoCorp once again topped sales charts by a significant margin. Total retail sales in the past month stood at 4,26,601 units, up from 4,25,388 units sold in June 2023. The company currently commands a 32.56 percent market share. Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have launched the X440 in India and bookings have commenced.

A de-growth in retail sales was reported by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, sales of which fell to 2,82,493 units in the past month. This was a de-growth over 2,85,974 units sold in June 2022 to a lower market share of 21.56 percent. TVS Motor saw its retail sales increase to 2,26,511 units in June 2023, up from 1,79,409 units sold in June 2022. Market share also went up significantly to 17.29 percent from 14.62 percent YoY.

The Bajaj Auto retail sales (that also included Chetak Technologies) went up to 1,63,176 units in the past month from 1,15,715 units sold in June 2022. This also took market share up to 12.45 percent from 9.43 percent YoY. Retail sales of Suzuki Motorcycle India also improved to 62,377 units in June 2023 from 50,184 units sold in June 2022 while that of Royal Enfield went up to 61,377 units from 4461,377 units from 44,942 units YoY.

A marginal YoY sales growth to 46,762 units was reported for India Yamaha Motors in June 2023 from 46,378 units retailed in June 2022. Piaggio sales dipped to 2,674 units in June 2023, down from 4,009 units sold in June 2022. Classic Legends retail sales fell to 2,553 units in June 2023 from 3,327 units sold in the same month last year.

Electric 2W sales June 2023

Ola Electric has posted an increase in YoY sales in June 2023 to 17,579 units from 5,898 units sold in June 2022. Ather also saw its sales increase to 4,543 units in June 2023 from 3,830 units sold in June 2022 while Okinawa and Ampere saw sales de-growth.

Okinawa also saw sales de-growth to 2,626 units in the past month from 6,984 units sold in June 2022. Ampere, which sells models such as the Magnus EX, Primus and Zeal EX saw its sales dip to 1,601 units in the past month from 6,542 units sold in June 2023. Greaves Electric retail sales were at 1,437 units last month. There were also other electric 2W makers that had earlier contributed 48,568 units to total retail sales in June 2023. However, sales dipped to just 7,886 units in the past month.