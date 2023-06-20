350cc Motorcycle Sales May 2023 – Royal Enfield, Honda, Yezdi, Jawa

Out of the 71,336 units 350cc motorcycles sales that took place in May 2023, Royal Enfield alone sold 64,923 units accounting for 91% market share

350cc motorcycles are all the rage in the retro classic genre. There is one 2W manufacturer that absolutely dominates this segment. That brand is Royal Enfield and it bagged the top five spots out of the seven major 350cc models in the country. This 350cc motorcycle sales chart for May 2023 accounted for 71,336 units in total.

When opposed to 55,780 units sold in May 2022 and 67,643 units sold in April 2023, 350cc motorcycle segment showed a solid 27.89% YoY growth and 5.46% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 15,556 units YoY and 3,693 units MoM.

350cc motorcycle sales May 2023

Like clockwork, Royal Enfield absolutely dominated this space by selling 64,923 350cc motorcycles and accounted for 91% of market share among all other 350cc bikes. Within the brand, Classic 350 stood the undisputed champ with 26,350 units sold last month.

Classic 350 registered a 12.05% YoY decline and a 1.61% MoM decline. Sales didn’t suffice to surpass 29,959 units sold a year ago and 26,781 units sold a month before. Volume loss stood at 3,609 units YoY and 431 units MoM. Market share fell to 36.94%, down from 39.59% a month before.

Hunter 350 took 2nd place by selling 18,869 units. The company’s most affordable offering saw 19.43% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 3,070 units MoM and secured 26.45% market share. OG Standard Bullet 350 sold 8,314 units and saw 19.49% YoY growth as opposed to 6,958 units sold a year ago.

But MoM numbers took a hit with a 1.01% decline, losing 85 units in volume. Like Classic 350, Meteor 350 fell into the red completely. It sold 7,024 units last month. But these numbers weren’t adequate to surpass 8,209 units sold a year ago and 7,598 units sold a month before. So, Meteor saw a 14.44% YoY decline and a 7.55% MoM decline.

Classic Legends sold 2,333 units

Least selling 350cc RE is the Bullet Electra 350 with 4,366 units. It is the first contender on this list to register a positive 15.84% YoY growth and 15.53% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 597 units YoY and 587 units MoM. In 6th place is Honda CB350 with 4,080 units sold. CB350 saw 23.34% YoY growth and 35.41% MoM growth.

Volume growth for CB350 stood at 772 units YoY and 1,067 units MoM (highest in this list). Lastly, we have Classic Legends which sold 2,333 units (retail) of Jawa and Yezdi branded motorcycles in India. The company saw a 34.78% YoY decline and a 2.59% MoM growth.