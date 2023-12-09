4 Custom Harley-Davidson X440 Showcased At India Bike Week

The custom Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles showcased at India Bike Week represent individual personality and expression along with tasteful mods

The newcomer to India’s classic motorcycle world is within the 300cc to 500cc segment is Harley-Davidson with X440, made and marketed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. Seeing how Royal Enfield is leading choice in custom motorcycle space in India, Harley-Davidson intends to flex X440’s modification potential by collaborating with renowned modders in India.

Custom Harley-Davidson X440 Showcased At IBW

Royal Enfield has been known to reach out to and collaborate with renowned custom bike builders and modders across the country. This way, the custom bike space in India gets an active boost and recognition from the very OEM whose motorcycle is being modded.

Now, Harley-Davidson is taking a similar approach towards custom motorcycle scene in India. To do this, Harley-Davidson has collaborated with renowned modders and custom bike builders like Rajputana Custom Motorcycle, TNT Customs, Bombay Custom Work and Old Delhi Motorcycles.

Rajputana Custom Motorcycle

A Flat Track Racer genre is what Rajputana Custom Motorcycle has gone for. The main highlights for this build are that fuel tank is now rounder and more classic, custom main frame and subframe, extended custom swingarm, single seat setup, custom under-seat exhaust, front beak, tidy tail section, black wire-spoke rims, knobby tyres, rear mono-shock suspension setup, larger rear disc brake, headlight delete and new Tracker fascia.

Old Delhi Motorcycles

What screams retro, more than anything else in motorcycling world, is a sidecar. This is exactly what Old Delhi Motorcycles has went with. This sidecar has a single wheel and is connected to X440’s main frame along with two hydraulic struts hinged to absorb lateral movements. There are modifications to motorcycle too, with custom seats, leather saddles, custom rear fender, and the likes.

TNT Customs

This is probably the coolest build based on a Harley-Davidson X440. TNT Customs has gone for a Cafe Racer appeal and it looks visually aesthetic and pleasing. Fuel tank and main frame are retained, but modified to accommodate rear mono-shock suspension setup. The rear subframe is completely custom and so is the exhaust. Single seat setup, snazzy colours, custom handlebar for Cafe Racer look, custom exhaust and balloon tyres are notable elements.

Bombay Custom Work

Just like Rajputana Custom Motorcycle, Bombay Custom Work has gone with a Flat Tracker direction. Bombay Motor Work has tastefully painted X440’s frame red and played with white and black dual-tone fuel tank with gold accents. Fender delete, retro A / T tyres, headlight delete, are some of the highlights of this build.

Individual expression with personalisation

Custom motorcycles bring out endless personalisation options for enthusiasts. This custom motorcycle world revolves around classic motorcycle brands owing to their endless potential. Fan favourites are Royal Enfields, but Harley-Davidson is another iconic motorcycle brand with vast modification possibilities, less explored in India.

The results of this collaboration are truly spectacular. Each of these modders have stuck their signature styling and have delivered a special version of Harley-Davidson X440. The results bring out an entirely different character to X440 than what Harley-Davidson originally intended.