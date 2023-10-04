Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries Oct 15th – Bookings Re-open Oct 16th

As opposed to introductory pricing, Harley-Davidson X440 standard pricing is Rs. 10,500 dearer (ex-sh)

India is the largest market for 2W vehicles. The premium segments across multiple displacements are witnessing increased demand. Legacy brand, Harley-Davidson, has entered this space in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and launched X440 roadster-style bike. Deliveries will commence from October 15th and bookings have been re-opened with revised pricing.

Harley-Davidson X440 Deliveries October 15th

Hero and Harley-Davidson partnership has launched its maiden product, X440, in India on July 3rd, 2023. The roadster-styled vehicle was on offer with an introductory price ranging between Rs. 2.29 lakh and Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-sh). Within a month, the company closed booking portal for X440 on August 3rd, 2023.

Deliveries were slated for October. Now, the company has officially revealed delivery dates. Aligning with Indian festive season, Harley-Davidson will commence deliveries on first day of Navratri festival on 15th October 2023. Manufacturing has commenced at Hero MotoCorp’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Test rides for booked customers have commenced since 1st of September in a phased manner. As of now, bookings are closed and Hero and Harley intend to re-open booking window from 16th October onwards with revised pricing. The introductory price was for early bookings only which lasted for exactly a month.

Specs and pricing

Revised prices range between Rs. 2.4 lakh for base Denim variant, Rs. 2.6 lakh for mid-spec Vivid variant and Rs. 2.8 lakh for top-spec S variant (all prices mentioned are ex-sh). The new pricing is Rs. 10,500 more expensive than introductory prices across the variants. The 440cc engine with 27 bhp of power and 38 Nm of torque remains identical across variants.

Componentry includes USD front forks, rear twin shock absorbers, option between wire-spoke and alloy wheels, a single disc brake setup at both ends and more. Features list includes LED lighting all around, a TFT instrument screen with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone compatibility.

The tussle with Ultraviolette Automotive doesn’t seem to be phase Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. Deliveries will commence from 15th October, despite the trademark ‘X440’ from Hero MotoCorp being opposed.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Harley-Davidson X440 continues to create excitement across the country. While the production is in full swing at our Neemrana facility, huge number of our pre-booked customers have availed the opportunity to test ride the motorcycle.

We are all geared up to add a lot of festive cheer by commencing deliveries of the Harley Davidson X440 to our customers from the first day of the Navratri. This is just the beginning in our winning the premium journey.”