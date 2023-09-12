4 New Goodyear Tyres Announced – India Launch 21st September

Of the four new tyre lineups announced, Goodyear Asia Pacific will only launch the Assurance MaxGuard in India

Goodyear Asia Pacific unveiled four new tyres and strengthened its diverse portfolio. The new tyres are new variations to the already existing Wrangler, ElectricDrive, Eagle and Assurance lineups. Goodyear is only launching Assurance MaxGuard in India on 21st September 2023, while the others could launch at a later date. All tyres are available in multiple sizes and configs too.

Goodyear Assurance MaxGuard

Assurance range consists of Goodyear’s general-purpose and mainstream tyres. It boasts ActiveGrip technology that brings a formulated compound aiding in wet braking scenarios. DuraGuard technology ensures the ply strength (2-ply sidewall) to amplify protection against everyday obstacles on the road.

Goodyear promises 8% in wet braking and 10% improvement in wet handling as opposed to Assurance Triplemax 2 tyres. “The Assurance MaxGuard is designed to deliver new levels of safety enabling our consumers to explore the unlimited possibilities on the road,” commented Greg Hanna, Vice President, Product Development and Quality, Goodyear Asia Pacific.” The exceptional wet performance and the reliable durability of the product offer comprehensive protection.”

Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac RT

This is Goodyear’s off-road lineup of tyres. The newest iteration of Duratrac RT promises optimum traction and durability on rugged off-road terrains and snow. Optimised tread pattern includes solid block treads for optimum traction in terrains like mud, gravel and sand. It has Tri-Shield technology (3-ply sidewall) for improved protection against rocks and any sharp objects by resisting penetration, cuts and abrasions.

Goodyear promises a 10% improvement in wet and dry performance as opposed to previous iterations. The DuraEdge tech boasts deep shoulder treads that will help claw out of tricky terrains.

“Wrangler Duratrac RT is a product tailored to fulfill the demands of true off-road enthusiasts, a growing consumer interest across the Asia Pacific market.”,” said Greg Hanna, Vice President, Product Development and Quality, Goodyear Asia Pacific.” The tire’s exceptional performance in durability, traction and its ability to handle challenging terrain perfectly represent Goodyear’s illustration of the spirit of exploration. “

Goodyear ElectricDrive

This is Goodyear’s EV-specific tyre. ElectricDrive uses ETCR high-tech cap compound using 100% pine resin. This promises improved traction. ElectricDrive also sports a patented circuitry tread design, that promises optimum grip and performance on wet surfaces. EV-specific tyres should have low rolling resistance and quiet operation too.

ElectricDrive boasts optimisation with high-performance and heavy-weight electric cars along with noise and vibration cancellation. Goodyear promises 4% better braking performance on wet surfaces, 2% better noise reduction and 8% better comfort when compared to a key competitor.

“Our consumers’ needs of evolving mobility is the key driving force of our continuous innovation,” comments Pietro Saletta, Vice President, Consumer Tires, Goodyear Asia Pacific. “With the boosting growth in China EV market, we believe that it is a great opportunity to seize and deliver a product line to meet the requirement of EV for load, torque, noise, range, rolling resistance, and overall performance.“

Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6

Eagle lineup is Goodyear’s flagship line and boasts maximum performance. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 comes with Dry Contact Plus technology which adapts to the driving style and road surface. These radial tyres get chamfered grooves that aid in quietness. Wet Braking Pro technology packs a new resin allowing increased micro-contact for wet braking performance.

“We’re more than excited to bring this latest iteration of our award-winning range of Eagle F1 tires. With key innovations to improve dry performance and wet braking and handling, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 is truly ready for anything, especially the most demanding performance, simultaneously reassuring and thrilling drivers.

It is also tailor-made for the fast-growing luxury sports segments in Asia Pacific,” comments Greg Hanna, Vice President, Product Development and Quality, Goodyear Asia Pacific. “For these performance enthusiasts who regularly challenge themselves behind the wheel of their cars, Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 will make a great companion and add a bit more spice to their driving experience.”