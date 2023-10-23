4th Gen Kia Carnival Facelift Spotted Without Camouflage – One For India?

Kia Carnival Facelift Spotted Without Camouflage

New Kia Carnival facelift might launch in India some time next year and is likely to bear the same 2.2L turbo diesel engine as 3rd gen model

Kia Carnival is one of the most complete vehicles in its segment. With the 4th generation model, Kia has moved towards an SUV-ish appeal and shed its typical minivan design. Launched in 2020, 4th gen Carnival is due for an update. Ahead of launch, Kia Carnival facelift spy shots have surfaced on the internet without any camouflage.

4th Gen Kia Carnival Facelift – SUV-ish minivan!

There have been multiple test mule sightings of Kia Carnival facelift model. However, in all of those spy shots, the test mule was heavily camouflaged to conceal any design details ahead of launch. This is the first time, Kia Carnival facelift has been spotted without any camouflage and showcases the new design language.

At the front, there is a new fascia that is a big departure when compared to pre-facelift 4th gen Kia Carnival. We can see a new Tiger-nose grill that reminds me of Kia Telluride SUV, for its imposing appeal. Pre-facelift model had a unique vertically split headlight setup with some headlight elements in the grill. LED DRL signature was all over the place too.

With facelift, Kia is implementing a more mature look with vertically arranged headlights and a new inverted L-shaped LED DRL signature that looks somewhat similar to what Kia offers in Seltos. We can see a new bumper too, with attractive silver trims on the bottom. Alloy wheels are new and has a geometric pattern design that wouldn’t look out of place on Kia’s born electric EV lineup.

Most of the profile is kept similar with almost identical sheet metal detailing. However, there are stark differences at the rear. There are new LED tail lights establishing familiarity with LED signature of the front. Tail lights have a connecting design, even though they don’t really connect. New rear bumper adds to newness that this facelift will bring to Carnival.

Is this the one Kia will launch in India?

On the inside, Kia is likely to make minimal nip and tucks as Carnival is already well-specced and an absolute tech fest. Kia intends to launch it in India and has already showcased it at 2023 Auto Expo too. In India, we might see the same 200 bhp 2.2L turbo diesel engine, mated to a sole 8-speed automatic gearbox.

If Kia is launching Carnival in India, we hope it is facelifted model and not pre-facelift model currently on sale in select models. Kia has been selling 4th gen Carnival since 2020 in various markets. However, Kia India launched 3rd gen Carnival in India in 2020 too, instead of the newer 4th gen Carnival launched later that year.

Kia Carnival Facelift Rear

As of now, Kia has discontinued 3rd generation Carnival in India. New Carnival is likely to launch sometime in 2024. Prices will probably stay under Rs. 40 lakh mark (ex-sh). Kia Carnival will have no real rivals in India at that price tag and will enjoy quite a niche.