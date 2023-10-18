4th Gen Nissan X-Trail Facelift Debuts With Google Software – One For India?

The MY2024 Nissan Rogue for North American market will be sold as 4th gen Nissan X-Trail facelift in select markets

Renault Nissan alliance has announced a major overhaul in its portfolio. We will see new versions of existing ones and introduction of all new vehicles too. Nissan X-Trail is one of them, but we hope it is the new 4th gen Nissan X-Trail facelift that recently debuted as 2024 Nissan Rogue in USA that has Google built-in.

4th Gen Nissan X-Trail Facelift – 2024 Nissan Rogue for USA

Collectively, Renault Nissan alliance investment in India for the future stands at Rs. 5,300 Cr and expectancy is at least 6 new vehicles. From Nissan, Magnite-based 7-seat sub 4m MPV, Juke (Kushaq sized, 4.2m length), Qashqai (Compass sized, 4.4m length) and X-Trail (Harrier sized, 4.6m length) are already confirmed.

Also, Nissan is currently testing Ariya fully electric SUV in India, spotted with full camouflage. There may be launch intentions instead of just platform testing. Sticking with X-Trail, the company has stated that it has commenced testing for X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai in India too. We hope Nissan launch the latest facelift that recently debuted as 2024 Nissan Rogue in USA.

There is not a lot of newness with 2024 facelift model of X-Trail or Rogue. For starters, the front still carries Nissan’s signature V-Motion grill design as before, but gets intricate chrome detailing within this ‘V’ that lends sophistication. Split headlight design is still prevalent. LED DRLs and indicators sit above and LED headlights below.

There is a new bumper with a slight re-design. At the rear, tail light LED DRL signature has been re-designed, even though the actual housing is similar. There are four trim levels – S, SV, SL and Platinum. There are new alloy wheel designs, 19-inch ones for top-spec Platinum and 18-inch ones on SV and SL.

Built-in Google in infotainment screen

On the inside, the major change with 2024 Nissan Rogue in USA is Google built-in with a 5-year free subscription plan. This unlocks Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play Services, among others. This negates Android Auto connection, but Apple CarPlay is still on offer. Other notable attributes include ventilated seats, Nissan Safety Shield 360 ADAS suite, Nissan Connect telematics suite, and more.

S and SV gets an 8-inch infotainment screen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while SL and Platinum gets a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Google Built-in along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a 12.3-inch instrument screen for higher trims too. Only the Platinum trim gets Chestnut Brown upholstery and interior accents option.

As per powertrains, 4th Gen Nissan X-Trail facelift or 2024 Nissan Rogue gets a sole 1.5L petrol engine with a Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo), mated to an X-Tronic CVT. Performance metrics include 201 bhp of peak power and 305 Nm of peak torque. Nissan offers FWD as standard and AWD as an option. The company could launch Nissan X-Trail facelift in India in 2024.