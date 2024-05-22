500cc+ Motorcycle Sales April 2024 – RE650, Z900, Hayabusa, Ninja

With a 6.89% YoY growth, the 500cc+ motorcycle sales April 2024 charts position Royal Enfield at the top with 90.24% market share

Along with dominating the 300cc to 500cc segment, Royal Enfield also dominates the 500cc+ motorcycle segment. Like clockwork, the iconic classic bike manufacturer has captivated this segment with more than 90% market share. In April 2024, the best-selling non Royal Enfield 500cc+ motorcycle was Triumph Tiger 900.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales April 2024

With 2,189 units sold, 650 Twins accounted for 62.47% of the 500cc+ motorcycle sales last month with an impressive 17.37% YoY growth as opposed to 1,865 units sold a year ago. At the same time, Super Meteor 650 sold 973 units but witnessed 14.57% YoY decline as opposed to the 1,139 units sold a year ago. Together, RE sold 3,162 units in this space last month.

In 3rd place, we have Tiger 900 selling 59 units, which is the best-seller for Triumph brand and witnessed 73.53% YoY growth, gaining 25 units in volume YoY. India’s favourite 4-cylinder bike, the Kawasaki Z900, sold 50 units, which is 17 units more than it sold in April 2023. Z900 registered a 51.52% YoY growth.

Triumph Street Triple and Kawasaki ZX-10R sales are close to each other at 39 and 37 units respectively. Ninja ZX-10R is India’s best-selling litre-class 200bhp motorcycle and the bike outsold its volumes from a year ago with 54.17% YoY growth. In 7th place, we have the mighty Suzuki Hayabusa with 32 units sold. When compared to the 57 units sold a year ago, Busa saw a 43.86% YoY decline.

Rivals Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE sales fell close to each other too at 22 and 21 units respectively. Versys 650 has seen better days, especially in April 2023 when it sold 59 units and hence it saw a 62.71% YoY decline. Surprisingly, Triumph Rocket III has climbed up the charts, selling 17 units and saw a massive 240% YoY growth.

Honda’s best-selling big bike last month was XL750 Transalp with 15 units sold. But sadly, it was the only big bike sold by Honda. Kawasaki Ninja 650 sold 12 units last month.

Bikes with sub 10 units of sales

Triumph Speed Twin sold 7 units last month and when compared to the 8 units it sold last year, there was a 12.50% YoY decline. Harley-Davidson sold 5 units of Nightster and Fat Boy 114 each and the latter registered a 150% YoY growth. Even better growth was registered by Fat Bob at 300% YoY growth by selling 4 units last month.

Harley-Davidson Pan America and Triumph Tiger 660 sold 3 units each and the former registered 50% YoY growth. Kawasaki Z650 RS and Triumph Bonneville T120 each sold 2 units last month. Aprilia RSV4 Factory, Triumph Trident 660, XX Twin, Tiger 1200, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic, Street Glide and Kawasaki Vulcan S all sold 1 units each.

Selling 0 units last month were Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX, Versys 1000, Z650, Harley-Davidson Road Glide and Sportster S. In total, the 500cc+ motorcycle sales April 2024 chart accumulated 3,504 units and compared to the 3,278 units sold last year, there was a 6.89% YoY growth along with 226 units volume growth.