500cc+ Motorcycles Sales February 2024 – RE650, Z900, Hayabusa, Ninja

For the month of February 2024, the big bike segment accounted for a total volume of 3,497 units and more than doubled in numbers YoY

The iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, continued to dominate the 500cc+ Motorcycle Sales February 2024 charts like clockwork. The company has a cost-effective lineup based on its 650cc parallel twin engine. Owing to their value proposition, Royal Enfield 650 motorcycles hold 90% of big bike segment’s market share.

500cc+ Motorcycles Sales February 2024

The chart was led by the 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650) with 2,070 units sold and accounted for 59.19% of total big bike sales. When compared to 1,170 units sold last year, 650 Twins saw 76.92% YoY growth and 900 units gained in volume. Super Meteor 650 stood in 2nd place with 1,073 units and 30.68% of total big bike sales.

Kawasaki’s affordable 4-cylinder lineup includes Z900 and ZX-6R and both these bikes enjoyed good reception from buyers. Kawasaki sold 82 Z900 bikes and 79 ZX-6R bikes last month. Z900 saw 43.86% YoY growth with 25 units gained in volume. Triumph Street Triple RS took 5th position with 29 units sold.

The mighty Suzuki Hayabusa sold 28 units, but the appeal seems to be down reflected by the 17.65% YoY decline. India’s most affordable 200bhp litre-class bike, Kawasaki ZX-10R, sold 25 units and registered 56.25% YoY growth with 9 units gained in volume. Honda has been gaining traction in big bike sales after a very long time and even featured in the top 10 with XL750 Transalp at 8th position.

The recently launched XL750 sold 18 units last month, which is a good start. At 9th and 10th position, we have Kawasaki Versys 650 and Ninja 650 with 18 and 12 units sold respectively. While Versys quadrupled its numbers with 200% YoY growth gaining 6 units in volume, Ninja saw a 7.69% YoY decline, losing 1 unit in volume. Triumph sold 10 units of Speed Twin and Tiger 900 each, securing 11th and 12th position respectively.

Big bikes under 10 units sales

Harley-Davidson Nightster sold 9 units and saw 800% YoY growth as opposed to 1 unit sold in February 2023. Triumph sold 6 units of Tiger Sport 660 and registered a 45.45% YoY decline. Selling 5 units each, we have Kawasaki Z650 RS and Triumph Bonneville T120. Coincidentally, not only did they sell 5 units each, but they also registered 150% YoY growth over 2 units sold last year and gained 3 units in volume.

The same coincidence was seen with Harley-Davidson Pan America and Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster. Both bikes sold 3 units each, up from 1 unit sold last year and gained 2 units in volume and 200% YoY growth. Also at the 3-unit mark, we have Kawasaki Z650 which registered a 62.50% YoY decline.

Four motorcycles sold 2 units each last month. These are Kawasaki Vulcan S, Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Speed Twin and Scrambler 1200. There was no sales growth to highlight with these motorcycles. There was only one motorcycle recording 1 unit sales last month, which was Harley-Davidson Sportster S.

There were quite a few motorcycles last month which didn’t see any takers. These are Triumph Trident 660, Rocket III, Tiger 1200, Kawasaki W800, Ninja 1000SX, Versys 1000, Suzuki V-Strom 650, Katana, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Fat Bob, Street Glide, Roadking (not Yezdi) and Honda Goldwing. In total, there were 3,497 big bikes sold last month. 142% YoY growth and 2,055 units gained in volume were impressive.