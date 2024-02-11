500cc+ Motorcycle Sales Dec 2023 – RE650, Z900, Ninja, Trident, Hayabusa

Indian market is price sensitive and 500cc+ motorcycle sales December 2023 charts show it as VFM products surfaced at the top

Automobile sales are generally on the lower side in December as buyers wait to buy their vehicle in the new year. The same pattern was observed in 500cc+ motorcycle sales December 2023 charts as well. In November 2023, this segment sold 3,724 units, which was reduced to 2,477 units in December 2023, with a MoM decline.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales December 2023

Like clockwork, Royal Enfield continued to rule this segment with three of its offerings in December 2023, owing to their low price tag. The company recently launched Shotgun 650, which is likely to be among the top sellers in this list. The company had 91.56% market share in this segment.

1,625 units of 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) and 643 units of Super Meteor 650 were highlight figures. 650 Twins saw 44.32% YoY growth when compared to 1,126 units sold a year ago with 499 units gained in volume. In third place, we have the Kawasaki Z900 with 76 units sold which is India’s most affordable 500cc+ 4-cylinder motorcycle.

Z900 saw 153.33% YoY growth, gaining 46 units in volume YoY. 4th place was taken by Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R with 25 units sold, which is India’s most affordable 200bhp litre-class motorcycle. When compared to 33 units sold last year, there was a 24.24% YoY decline. Harley-Davidson has been running aggressive discounts lately and Nightster’s 15 units sold with 400% YoY growth, seems to be a recipient of it. 6th and 7th places were occupied by Kawasaki Z650 with 12 units and Triumph Trident 660 with 10 units. While Z650 saw 140% YoY growth, Trident saw a 37.5% YoY decline.

Big bikes with single-digit sales

Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Versys 650 sold 8 and 7 units respectively, but both of them witnessed YoY decline. Suzuki Hayabusa and Triumph Speed Twin 900 sold 6 units each, with YoY degrowth. Triumph Street Triple, Harley-Davidson Sportster S and Fat Boy 114 sold 5 units each. Where Fat Boy evened its numbers, Street Triple saw a 400% YoY growth.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Rocket III sold 4 units each. Only the Rocket III saw YoY growth of 33%. Rocket III has the world’s largest engine displacement among production motorcycles. Triumph Tiger 660 Sport, Tiger 1200, Speed Triple and Kawasaki Vulcan S sold 3 units each and none of them showed positive YoY growth.

There were two motorcycles with 2 units sold. These were Triumph Tiger 900 and Bonneville Bobber. Both of these motorcycles fell in the red in December 2023. Kawasaki Z650 RS, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic and Street Glide sold 1 unit each in December 2023 with no positive YoY growth.

Lastly, we have motorcycles that didn’t see any buyers in December 2023. These are Triumph Bonneville T120, Harley-Davidson Pan America, Fat Bob, Kawasaki W800, Versys 1000 and Aprilia RSV4 Factory. In total, 500cc+ motorcycle sales in December 2023 charts accounted for 2,477 units with 80.54% YoY growth over 1,372 units sold in December 2022. Volume growth stood at 1,105 units YoY.